Actor in the 2019 Pelaton advert speaks out - Twitter’s ‘most-hated husband’ is on Instagram!

This could well be the most controversial Christmas advert of 2019.

Christmas adverts are always a big talking point as December rolls around each year as we see how companies try to get us to part with our hard-earned money.

There are always a few adverts each year that, for better or worse, always seem to grab peoples' attention.

Whether it's an advert that adds the perfect festive cheer to the run-up to Christmas or it's a controversial commercial that gets social media riled up.

In the case of Peloton's 2019 Christmas advert, it is definitely the latter.

Why the advert has sparked controversy

Peloton's 2019 Christmas ad, titled The Gift That Gives Back, has come under a huge amount of fire on social media with critics calling it sexist and dystopian.

The advert sees a 20-something wife wake up on Christmas morning to discover that her husband has bought her a Peloton stationary bike to use to work out.

It seems harmless enough until you read between the lines and this is where social media has taken issue.

Many are calling the ad sexist as it is believed to show a husband, who already has a drop-dead-gorgeous wife, almost forcing her to lose weight with the Peloton bike while she documents her time using the bike to almost prove to her husband that she's using it.

Comments on social media have taken an increasingly concerned tone with many poking fun at the ad while others seem genuinely alarmed about the message the commercial is trying to put across with family dynamics, gender roles and domestic abuse all being cited in comments online.

Twitter's 'most-hated husband' is on Instagram!

The actor who plays the Peloton husband, Sean Hunter, is on Instagram and has been quick to poke fun at the reaction to the Peloton advert with him saying 'Wish I kept the receipt' in a recent post to the site.

Speaking to Psychology Today, Sean Hunter, who is a Canadian actor and school teacher, revealed more about his time filming the advert.

Sean Hunter told Psychology Today that: "During the few days on set, I had a wonderful time working with the cast and the amazing crew. It was an extremely positive experience, and I was excited to see the final clip. In late November, the commercial was posted and reviews started pouring in. At first, they were well received."

However, that was before the clip went viral across social media and comments from viewers started rolling in.

"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My 5 seconds of air time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face" continued Sean.

Sean concluded by saying "I pride myself on being a great teacher and developing actor, and I can only hope that this affects neither" and also made a quick mention of the advert's co-star: "I reflect on what my co-actor must be dealing with, as she’s the other 25 seconds of the story."

We prefer this version of the ad

Naturally, it hasn't taken long for someone to make a parody version of the advert in question and the honest commentary of the wife in the parody version is the perfect summary of the online reaction to the advert.

This fake Peleton commercial is hilarious pic.twitter.com/u7ZT0Ps3bK — Alex Chalekian (@AlexChalekian) December 3, 2019