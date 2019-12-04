Who is commentating on Amazon Prime football? BBC, ITV and BT talent heading online!

Amazon haven't spared any expense in bringing together a top team of presenters, pundits and commentators for its Premier League coverage.

After years of dominance from Sky Sports, the Premier League has ventured to other TV broadcasters in recent years.

From 1992, Sky has been the lead broadcaster for Premier League football and now faces some tough competition from BT Sport who joined the party in 2013 and now Amazon Prime Video who snatched up the rights to show 20 matches this December.

Amazon are likely testing the water with their initial three-year deal but they certainly haven't skimped in bringing together a top team of presenters, pundits and commentators to bring their coverage to life.

But just who can we expect to see and hear on Amazon's Premier League coverage?

Premier League football on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video will be airing 20 Premier League matches this December.

The mid-week round of matches between December 3rd to December 5th as well the boxing day and December 27th fixtures will all be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, although highlights will still be available on Match of the Day.

To watch the action, you will need a subscription to Amazon Prime which costs £7.99 a month or £79 annually. There is also a 30-day free option before you commit to paying.

Amazon Prime is available on computers, smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV sticks, mobile and games consoles.

Who are Amazon's pundits and presenters?

Amazon have spared no expense in bringing together a top team of presenters and pundits to lead their Premier League coverage.

Taking on presenting duties are Gabby Logan and Eilidh Barbour who are regulars on the BBC and Jim Rosenthal who was a stalwart of ITV's sports coverage for almost 30 years.

Joining them are a huge raft of pundits including the likes of Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Thierry Henry, Peter Crouch, Roberto Martinez, Lee Dixon, Harry Redknapp, Jermaine Jenas, Alex Scott, Peter Schmeichel and Michael Owen among others.

Who are Amazon's commentators?

Meanwhile, on commentary duty, Amazon have brought in the likes of Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Connor McNamara, Guy Mowbray and Ian Darke.

They'll be joined on the commentary team by former players such as Andy Townsend, Ally McCoist, Glenn Hoddle, Sue Smith and Kevin Kilbane.

Which matches are being shown?

Amazon are showing a total of 20 matches in December and if you want to catch all of the action, your best bet is the goals show, which will see Steve Bower, Dion Dublin, Robbie Savage, Tim Sherwood, Joe Cole and former referee Dermot Gallagher guide us through each goal as it's scored.

The full Amazon Prime Premier League selection is as follows:

Tuesday, December 3rd (fixtures already taken place)

19:30 | Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

20:15 | Burnley v Manchester City

Wednesday, December 4th

19:30 | Leicester v Watford

19:30 | Wolves v West Ham

19:30 | Southampton v Norwich

19:30 | Chelsea v Aston Villa

19:30 | Manchester United v Tottenham

20:15 | Liverpool v Everton

Thursday, December 5th

19:30 | Sheffield United v Newcastle

20:15 | Arsenal v Brighton

And on Boxing Day and December 27th, Amazon will be broadcasting these matches.

Boxing Day

12:30 | Tottenham v Brighton

15:00 | Bournemouth v Arsenal

15:00 | Chelsea v Southampton

15:00 | Aston Villa v Norwich

15:00 | Everton v Burnley

15:00 | Sheffield United v Watford

15:00 | Crystal Palace v West Ham

17:30 | Manchester United v Newcastle

20:00 | Leicester v Liverpool

Friday, December 27th

19:45 | Wolves v Manchester City

Amazon's full presenting, commentating and punditry team

Adam Hunt, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Ally McCoist, Andy Townsend, Catherine Whitaker, Clive Tyldesley, Conor McNamara, Darrell Currie, Derek Rae, Dermot Gallagher, Dion Dublin, Eilidh Barbour, Eni Aluko, Gabby Logan, Glenn Hoddle, Graeme Le Saux, Guy Mowbray, Harry Redknapp, Ian Darke, Jermaine Jenas, Jim Rosenthal, Joe Cole, Jon Champion, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Kevin Kilbane, Lee Dixon, Les Ferdinand, Lynsey Hooper, Marcus Buckland, Matt Holland, Matt Smith, Michael Owen, Owen Hargreaves, Peter Crouch, Peter Schmeichel, Robbie Savage, Roberto Martinez, Seema Jaswal, Steve Bower, Sue Smith, Thierry Henry, Tim Sherwood.