Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Jota return to fitness ahead of midweek game

Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Aston Villa summer signing began brightly at Villa Park but has recently been absent for Dean Smith's charges due to a hernia operation.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Dean Smith's fitness update on Jota.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Villa Park outfit in the summer from Second City rivals Birmingham City for £4million (Transfermarkt).

Jota - previously compared to David Silva (The Guardian) and blessed with "technical craft", according to Mark Warburton (BBC Sport) - began brightly enough at Villa Park.

 

The 28-year-old got an impressive pre-season under his belt at the B6 outfit and, following some competitive appearances off the bench, put in a masterclass against Everton.

Since then, his performances tailed off somewhat before he was ruled out due to a hernia, Smith revealing that the player had been been suffering from pain while still with the Blues.

Jota underwent surgery and has been working his way back to full fitness, with Smith announcing that he is in contention to make the squad for the Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Here is what some Villa fans on social media made of the update on the 28-year-old:

In terms of other team news ahead of the game, Aston Villa right-back Frederic Guilbert is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, while Anwar El Ghazi jarred his knee against Manchester United and won't feature.

As for Chelsea, their leading goalscorer - and Villa Park loan hero - Tammy Abraham is a doubt to face his ex-teammates due to a hip complaint, while Ross Barkley will miss the game because of illness (BBC Sport).

