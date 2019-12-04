Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Jota return to fitness ahead of midweek game

The Aston Villa summer signing began brightly at Villa Park but has recently been absent for Dean Smith's charges due to a hernia operation.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Dean Smith's fitness update on Jota.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Villa Park outfit in the summer from Second City rivals Birmingham City for £4million (Transfermarkt).

Jota - previously compared to David Silva (The Guardian) and blessed with "technical craft", according to Mark Warburton (BBC Sport) - began brightly enough at Villa Park.

The 28-year-old got an impressive pre-season under his belt at the B6 outfit and, following some competitive appearances off the bench, put in a masterclass against Everton.

Since then, his performances tailed off somewhat before he was ruled out due to a hernia, Smith revealing that the player had been been suffering from pain while still with the Blues.

Jota underwent surgery and has been working his way back to full fitness, with Smith announcing that he is in contention to make the squad for the Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Here is what some Villa fans on social media made of the update on the 28-year-old:

Prem ain't ready for Grealish Jota linkup — Ally (@ffsallyy) 3 December 2019

Good option to have on the bench but stick with same team, obviously apart from Elmo for Freddie — Gemma Moore (@Gemmz28) 3 December 2019

Think El Ghazi is injured so I guess that's why he's saying he's pushing for a start Vs Trez — Daniel Salter (@Danny_Salter) 3 December 2019

not sure if he would get back in imo. — Michael Oakes (@oakesym28_oakes) 3 December 2019

Maybe, but always thought the thing he was missing was a bit of pace, and given we've only seen him with a hernia it'll be interesting to see what a fully fit Jota can do, he was good against Everton — Charlie (@ffsChester) 3 December 2019

I’d like to see him in a proper number 10 role with jack to play in and around Wesley — ade bowley (@AdeBowley) 3 December 2019

In terms of other team news ahead of the game, Aston Villa right-back Frederic Guilbert is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, while Anwar El Ghazi jarred his knee against Manchester United and won't feature.

As for Chelsea, their leading goalscorer - and Villa Park loan hero - Tammy Abraham is a doubt to face his ex-teammates due to a hip complaint, while Ross Barkley will miss the game because of illness (BBC Sport).