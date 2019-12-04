Trent Alexander-Arnold talks about his development at Liverpool

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has become one of Jurgen Klopp's side's key players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reflected in the Daily Mail on how both Liverpool coaches Neil Critchley and Alex Inglethorpe played a huge part in turning him into the player he is today.

Alexander-Arnold has played with remarkable maturity ever since breaking into Liverpool’s first-team, with the 21-year-old now widely regarded as the finest right-back in the Premier League.

The England international has been hugely impressive since coming into Jurgen Klopp’s side, with his performances earning him a great deal of credit.

But Alexander-Arnold admits that he hasn’t always been so composed on the pitch.

Indeed, when he was a teenager trying to break through, Liverpool’s coaches had to try some radical methods to get his mentality right.

“I would give a goal away or make a mistake or if I didn't agree with a referee's decision, I would lose my head,” Alexander-Arnold admitted.

“In training and in games. We would effectively be down to 10 as my head would go. I would be diving in to tackles trying to get my emotions out.

“They told me the mental side was going to stop me making it. So they just worked on me. It was probably the worst season I had in terms of the environment I trained in and how hard it was.

“Alex and Critch were just hammering me every day. If I made a mistake they would laugh. They would stop training and make the best player go one on one with me. If he got past me everyone would cheer.

“They were putting me in a harsh environment to try and better me and make sure I was ready to make that step up.”

The training obviously worked as Alexander-Arnold always been under control since stepping into Liverpool’s first-team.

The youngster now plays a crucial role for Jurgen Klopp’s side and is often their most creative outlet, despite playing in defence.

Alexander-Arnold is set to start later this evening, when Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby.