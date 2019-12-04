Tottenham legend Graham Roberts hits back at Paul Merson's comments about NLD, lauds Old Firm derby

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the Old Firm on Sunday, as Graham Roberts has defended Tottenham Hotspur's rivalry with Arsenal.

Graham Roberts has hit back at Paul Merson on Twitter and stated that Tottenham vs Arsenal is the 'biggest' derby in the UK, along with Celtic and Rangers.

Both Celtic and Rangers will meet in the League Cup final on Sunday, but it is Merson's comments about Tottenham's rivalry with Arsenal that have seemingly caused a bit of a stir.

The former Arsenal player stated that the North London derby has lost its edge and it is no longer the 'biggest game' for players of either Spurs or the red half of North London [read here].

Ex-Tottenham and Rangers man, Roberts sent this message from his personal Twitter account to Merson after hearing about his comments:

Merse saying Tottenham and Arsenal not the biggest game for both clubs has he lost the plot? Best derby for me in the UK and Rangers v Celtic in Scotland. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) December 4, 2019

There's no doubt that the Old Firm derby is regarded as one of the fiercest in world football and it will be on show on Sunday when Steven Gerrard's Rangers take on Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden.

Both Spurs and Arsenal have already met this season when they both recorded a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, but when they clash again in 2019, they will have two different managers in the dugout.

Jose Mourinho recently replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Spurs dugout, whilst Arsenal are now looking for a replaced for Unai Emery.

Either way, Mourinho's arrival has added more spice to this fixture, as it remains to be seen who the Gunners actually appoint in these coming days or even weeks.