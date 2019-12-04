Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho's Bruno Fernandes comments

Dan Coombs
Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP during the Portuguese Cup match between Sporting CP and Rio Ave FC at on December 19, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Tottenham boss rules out move for Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes of Sporting celebrates his goal during Primeira Liga 2018

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has appeared to rule out a move for Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Mourinho suggested that Fernandes is too expensive. It may not be a case strictly of whether they can afford him, but whether they can afford to spend so much money on one area of the pitch.

Fernandes is one of Europe's most in form midfielders with 10 goals and nine assists already this season.

 

Mourinho said, the Daily Mail reported: "We are different club at this level. We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market, nor is it going towards players who are already developed or at a certain level of expectation, also economically.”

“I would definitely say no because Bruno (Fernandes) is a player of a level and value that is not for us."

The Independent had claimed last week that Mourinho could target Fernandes for Tottenham.

The player signed a new contract with Sporting last week, which Yahoo Sport report has a £85 million release clause.

Tottenham fans have given a mixed response to Mourinho's comments, with some confused, others feeling that the head coach is making the smart decision when other areas of the squad need strengthening.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

