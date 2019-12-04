Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho's Bruno Fernandes comments

Tottenham boss rules out move for Bruno Fernandes.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has appeared to rule out a move for Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Mourinho suggested that Fernandes is too expensive. It may not be a case strictly of whether they can afford him, but whether they can afford to spend so much money on one area of the pitch.

Fernandes is one of Europe's most in form midfielders with 10 goals and nine assists already this season.

Mourinho said, the Daily Mail reported: "We are different club at this level. We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market, nor is it going towards players who are already developed or at a certain level of expectation, also economically.”

“I would definitely say no because Bruno (Fernandes) is a player of a level and value that is not for us."

The Independent had claimed last week that Mourinho could target Fernandes for Tottenham.

The player signed a new contract with Sporting last week, which Yahoo Sport report has a £85 million release clause.

Tottenham fans have given a mixed response to Mourinho's comments, with some confused, others feeling that the head coach is making the smart decision when other areas of the squad need strengthening.

Hmmmm different level than us, what's that all about then — Spursleif (@spursleif) December 3, 2019

He’s hardly a necessary purchase. Especially when we need reinforcements in the defensive positions. — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) December 3, 2019

Iv heard these words before — Stephen McCabe#COYS (@hard2kno) December 3, 2019

Fernandes is within Spurs' means financially and would appear to be a straight replacement for Eriksen. A fairly firm closing of the door from Mourinho though. Odd. https://t.co/2N7rApmcCA — Pete Domican ⚽️ (@PeteDomican) December 3, 2019

All this says is Jose would rather spend the money available improving the squad then spend it all on one player wise and sensible — Adam Houckham (@adman1981) December 3, 2019

Take it for what it's worth. Jose isn't going to say 'yes, he is a target'. Personally, I think any funds should be spent on the backline. — Lee Snowden (@Snowden4000) December 3, 2019

Hope Levy isn’t already starting to do a Poch on Mourinho. Not too concerned about Fernandes but goalkeeper, full backs, central defender and backup for Harry Kane might be higher on Jose’s list. #THFC #COYS https://t.co/n5CuOjyPLj — John Hueston (@johnrhueston) December 3, 2019