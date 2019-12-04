Tottenham fans react to Gareth Bale comments

The Tottenham Hotspur legend has already been linked with a return to North London.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are excited by the prospect of seeing Gareth Bale return to North London, in light of recent comments.

The Wales international, who left Spurs for a world-record £86 million move to Real Madrid in 2013, said this week that his old club made a 'huge statement' in hiring Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham appointed Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino's successor after sacking the Argentine following a dismal run of results across all competitions this season.

The Portuguese is a two-time Champions League winner and website 90 Min claimed last month that chairman Daniel Levy would sanction a blockbuster move for Bale in January.

Bale said of Mourinho, to BT Sport: "Having Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he's a serial winner. Tottenham want to win trophies and I don't think there's a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies."

And some fans of the North London club believe that their favourite son would be willing to 'come home' next month as a result of Mourinho's presence.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Hes giving us hints — H (@GioCelsosiuu) December 3, 2019

He’s coming home — The Jose Effect (@EffectJose) December 3, 2019

Come home Gareth — Musa (@Musathfc28) December 3, 2019

I’m on my knees, he’s on his knees, I don’t think there’s a a better partnership — (fOlLoW lImIt) (@WoahWoahSissoko) December 3, 2019

Bale for Eriksen swap deal pic.twitter.com/pPdPyl4Foa — Ross W. Grindlay (@RossWGrindlay) December 3, 2019

Nicely said Gareth.. next week “Spurs announce the signing of Gareth Bale” — Charlie Purvey (@CharliePurvey) December 3, 2019

= come and get me. — Rich B (@Richard84306923) December 3, 2019

IT'S HAPPENING — Manuel (@_Onomahson) December 3, 2019

So when José said we don’t sign developed players he was just trolling Real again lmao — Reply Guy Ry (@_rydiculous_) December 3, 2019

Could Bale return to the Lilywhites? In an ideal world, yes.

But there's no escaping the fact that Levy has a wage structure in place and having just moved into a £1 billion stadium, and the Champions League revenue under threat next year, it's a big ask to break the bank on one player.

The 30-year-old, who turns 31 in July, is earning around £350,000 a week after tax in Madrid and he would have to take a colossal wage cut to even consider a return.