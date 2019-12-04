Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Gareth Bale comments

Jose Mourinho manager
The Tottenham Hotspur legend has already been linked with a return to North London.

Blackpool's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam (2nd L) checks on Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh player Gareth Bale, who lies on the ground receiving treatment after getting injured during the...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are excited by the prospect of seeing Gareth Bale return to North London, in light of recent comments.

The Wales international, who left Spurs for a world-record £86 million move to Real Madrid in 2013, said this week that his old club made a 'huge statement' in hiring Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham appointed Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino's successor after sacking the Argentine following a dismal run of results across all competitions this season.

The Portuguese is a two-time Champions League winner and website 90 Min claimed last month that chairman Daniel Levy would sanction a blockbuster move for Bale in January.

 

Bale said of Mourinho, to BT Sport: "Having Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he's a serial winner. Tottenham want to win trophies and I don't think there's a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies."

And some fans of the North London club believe that their favourite son would be willing to 'come home' next month as a result of Mourinho's presence.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Could Bale return to the Lilywhites? In an ideal world, yes.

But there's no escaping the fact that Levy has a wage structure in place and having just moved into a £1 billion stadium, and the Champions League revenue under threat next year, it's a big ask to break the bank on one player.

The 30-year-old, who turns 31 in July, is earning around £350,000 a week after tax in Madrid and he would have to take a colossal wage cut to even consider a return.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Peter Crouch (L) celebrates scoring the second goal with Welsh defender Gareth Bale (R) during their UEFA Champions League group A match against Inter...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

