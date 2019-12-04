Tottenham fans feeling optimistic after hearing Jose Mourinho's reported plans for January

Jose Mourinho has won his first three games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur and he will be hoping to make it four tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have reacted to reports that Jose Mourinho wants to sign another striker in January.

The Telegraph have claimed that Mourinho wants to make a striker signing when the winter window re-opens so he can add in some competition for Harry Kane.

Some Spurs fans are excited by that prospect and who they can bring in - from a potential ambitious move for a Dybala or even Memphis Depay.

Whilst others feel that their newly-appointed boss should focus on other areas of the pitch such as the defence, and in particular, the fullback area, with Atal getting a mention.

Either way, it seems Spurs will be dipping into the January window and it has got Spurs dreaming that they could secure the signature of their dream player.

Whether he be a defender or a top-quality striker, but it has to be questioned with how much money Mourinho will be backed by because he does have a very solid starting XI at his disposal.

Not forgetting that if certain contract rebels sign new deals then they will feel like new signings.

But it would be a surprise if Spurs do really push the boat out in January because that will more than likely happen in the summer, if at all.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Mourinho reportedly wanting a striker:

Mourinho sees Dele as a second striker.. and with what Son offers, I’m not sure how this would work. We are better offer using Parrott in the case of injury and putting the money toward our RB/LB/CB depth. — YankYiddo - #COYS (@YankYiddo) December 2, 2019

I think we can forget about Dybala. That ship has sailed. — Cappy (@Cappy20) December 2, 2019

Imagine we get dybala — Eli (@dele_tubbies) December 2, 2019

Atal — Daniel Small (@danielsmall85) December 2, 2019

Exciting times — Kev Hendy (@isleofwightyid) December 3, 2019

Atal, Ake and Ziyech would be amazing. Throw Emre Can in there as new DM and we are set. — Matt Ramstead (@M_Ramstead) December 2, 2019

Good targets but dybala is probably out as his red hot form right now I'd say Depay would be the better option cheaper too — @FromTheCage (@Marc_MC_Fifa123) December 2, 2019

I would have prioritized offense as well before we appear to have got rid of Alli's brother & got the real Dele back. But clearly couple of FBs & 1 CB should be on top of Jose's shopping list — cliff kobland (@drcliffk) December 2, 2019