Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans feeling optimistic after hearing Jose Mourinho's reported plans for January

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho has won his first three games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur and he will be hoping to make it four tonight.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have reacted to reports that Jose Mourinho wants to sign another striker in January. 

The Telegraph have claimed that Mourinho wants to make a striker signing when the winter window re-opens so he can add in some competition for Harry Kane. 

 

Some Spurs fans are excited by that prospect and who they can bring in - from a potential ambitious move for a Dybala or even Memphis Depay.

Whilst others feel that their newly-appointed boss should focus on other areas of the pitch such as the defence, and in particular, the fullback area, with Atal getting a mention. 

Either way, it seems Spurs will be dipping into the January window and it has got Spurs dreaming that they could secure the signature of their dream player.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and former Tottenham Hotspur player Graham Roberts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur...

Whether he be a defender or a top-quality striker, but it has to be questioned with how much money Mourinho will be backed by because he does have a very solid starting XI at his disposal. 

Not forgetting that if certain contract rebels sign new deals then they will feel like new signings. 

But it would be a surprise if Spurs do really push the boat out in January because that will more than likely happen in the summer, if at all. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Mourinho reportedly wanting a striker: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch