Tottenam fans react to Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks' displays against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks of Tottenham during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on September 21, 2017 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they never want to see Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko play together again.

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight, and their performance was arguably their worst since Jose Mourinho took over.

 

Spurs were outplayed for much of the contest, with Winks and Sissoko failing to get a grip of the midfield.

To compound matters Sissoko gave away a penalty with a clumsy tackle on Marcus Rashford, which led to United’s second goal.

And Spurs fans claim that Winks and Sissoko simply cannot be used as a midfield duo again.

Mourinho does have other options in midfield, and may decide that Tanguy Ndombele needs to come back into Tottenham’s starting line-up at the weekend.

United’s victory has lifted them above Tottenham in the Premier League table, despite their impressive start to life under Mourinho.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

