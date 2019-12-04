Tottenam fans react to Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks' displays against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they never want to see Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko play together again.

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight, and their performance was arguably their worst since Jose Mourinho took over.

Spurs were outplayed for much of the contest, with Winks and Sissoko failing to get a grip of the midfield.

To compound matters Sissoko gave away a penalty with a clumsy tackle on Marcus Rashford, which led to United’s second goal.

And Spurs fans claim that Winks and Sissoko simply cannot be used as a midfield duo again.

Watching Sissoko and Winks struggle to run a midfield against Fred and McTominay whilst Ndombele rots on the bench. — Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) December 4, 2019

Sissoko, Winks, Sanchez the lack of quality is embarrassing. They should b playing for Brighton or Watford #MANTOT #COYS #THFC — Tottenham Fan (@moojim) December 4, 2019

Mourinho does have other options in midfield, and may decide that Tanguy Ndombele needs to come back into Tottenham’s starting line-up at the weekend.

United’s victory has lifted them above Tottenham in the Premier League table, despite their impressive start to life under Mourinho.