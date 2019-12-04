Tommy Johnson denies he was offered Celtic return by Neil Lennon

Johnson and Lennon were teammates for a year at Celtic.

Tommy Johnson has denied that he was offered a chance to return to Celtic this season.

A report on the back page of the Scottish Daily Mail's 28 August edition claimed that Johnson's former Bhoys teammate, Neil Lennon, was keen to add him to his Parkhead scouting team.

But no such move materialised and the 48-year-old was instead due to join Southend United as head of recruitment alongside two more ex-Celtic colleagues, Henrik Larsson and John Mjallby - who would have been manager and assistant boss respectively, but for his last-minute withdrawal to take up a mystery role elsewhere.

And it was later announced that Blackpool would be the Englishman's next destination.

Discussing his decision with PLZ Soccer on Tuesday, Johnson said: "Am I speaking to Henrik yet? Yeah, we’re okay.

"We’ll always be okay. That’s football isn’t it?

"I think it’s been mentioned that it was down to me that Henrik never got the job but that’s not the case to be honest.

"It was the hardest phone call I’ll ever make.

"It was so much last minute and then after having decided to go to Southend, I did have other offers and one wasn't Celtic as it’s been broadcast in the media."

Celtic recently confirmed the appointment of Nick Hammond as head of football operations, with the former West Bromwich Albion technical director having spent the previous four months working as a recruitment consultant for the Bhoys.