Sunderland set for 'big difference' with Charlie Wyke return, says Keith Andrews

Sunderland have been struggling under Phil Parkinson but the Black Cats striker is set for a return to Stadium of Light action.

Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews has given his thoughts on Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson's time at the Stadium of Light so far, describing mounting pressure on him as "ridiculous" (Sky Sports News).

In addition, the EFL expert believes that Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke's impending return to action will have a big impact on the way the Black Cats play, which should yield better performances and results.

Parkinson was appointed by Sunderland as Jack Ross' successor in mid-October but he has won just two of his 11 games in charge in all competitions, and is without a win in the last six matches.

Sunderland have now slipped to in the League One, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the space of a month, and as such, discontent amongst the Stadium of Light fanbase is high.

Andrews believes that talk of Parkinson getting the sack is premature, and while Sunderland have been struggling up front, Wyke - who had been out of action for six weeks with an ankle ligament injury sustained at Wycombe in mid-October - is now back in training and could be involved this weekend (Chronicle Live).

"He's been missing but I understand he'll be coming back into the equation quite soon," Andrews told Sky Sports News. "I think that will make a big difference to the way they play. Let's not get away from it, Parkinson plays a quite direct style and in recent weeks, it's been Will Grigg [up front]; Benjamin Kimpioka has played as well.

"So we know it's disappointing - I'm not painting a picture here where it's been really good in previous weeks, but can you realistically get rid of a manager that's three points off the playoffs having come in, having to suss out exactly what's what? I do think it would be too premature."

Sunderland are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Gillingham in League One.