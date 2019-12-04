Steven Gerrard comments on Borna Barisic's assist record

Rangers star Borna Barisic has been impressing at Ibrox this season.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told Rangers TV that he thinks Borna Barisic's assist numbers this season are 'sensational'.

The Gers saw Barisic struggle in his first season at Ibrox, with the left back failing to really live up to his billing following his move from Osijek.

Gerrard himself seemingly wasn't convinced, and after rumours about him leaving Ibrox, Barisic ended up staying put and attempting to prove himself in Glasgow.

This season, Barisic has really started to prove his worth. The 27-year-old has been turning in superb performances both defensively and going forward, making the left back spot his own.

Barisic has managed to score twice, with his set pieces particularly impressive, but it's his assist numbers that have really caught the eye.

Barisic assisted Alfredo Morelos yet again in Sunday's win over Hearts, meaning he's now set up six Morelos goals this season, with a strong connection between the pair.

The Croatian now has 10 assists for Rangers this term, with Gerrard learning the full extent of Barisic's creativity given that he also has an assist for his national team this season.

Gerrard noted that Morelos will be thankful for the service, but called Barisic's assist numbers 'sensational', and hopes to see that form continue.

“I think Alfredo will be the first to acknowledge the service that he’s been getting,” said Gerrard. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think it’s six assists for Alfredo and 11 or 12 assists now, maybe 10.”

“10; 11 with the national team,” added Barisic, with Gerrard laughing at the left back for including his Croatia stats.

“It’s sensational numbers considering we’re still pre-Christmas. Long may it continue; for all the forward players, the service has been the key,” added Gerrard.