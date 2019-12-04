Southampton fans react on Twitter to Sofiane Boufal fitness update

The Southampton winger was crucial as the Saints beat their fellow Premier League strugglers at St Mary's Stadium at the weekend.

A number of Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan Ralph Hasenhuttl's latest fitness update on Sofiane Boufal.

The Saints winger had to make do with a spot on the bench in Saturday’s Premier League win against Watford at St Mary's Stadium after injuring his toe at home last week.

With Southampton a goal down against their fellow strugglers, Hasenhuttl decided to bring Boufal on in the 57th minute for Nathan Redmond, while Shane Long replaced Michael Obafemi at the same time.

Boufal had a major impact on the game, his pace and movement helping the Saints kick on as they claimed an equaliser through Danny Ings before claiming the winner through James Ward-Prowse.

Unfortunately, the Morocco international has exacerbated his injury since taking to the pitch and is now a doubt for another crucial Premier League home against a struggling side, tonight's clash with Norwich City.

Here is how some Southampton fans reacted to the update on the £16million man:

Never starts him anyway — Kristian (@SFC_Kristian) 3 December 2019

People always say he’s better off the bench but I can’t recall him ever starting more than 2 games in a row still don’t feel he’s been given a proper chance. — Matt Hayden (@mhayden2206) 3 December 2019

Ffs he’s a doubt regardless idk why the bloke won’t start — CP (@c137p) 3 December 2019

Comes a time when Ralph just has to work with what he’s got. And what he’s got is a brilliant front line (SB, DI and MD) and rubbish defenders. Against the teams around us he should pick those 3 every time and go out and out score them. This defence will never keep a clean sheet — Mike (@Mikecuell) 3 December 2019

Best player by far against Watford imo. Such an impact lost... — Joshua Hallett (@TheBlondie247) 3 December 2019

that's a shame as he changed the game against Watford — Stuart Hack (@HackStuart) 3 December 2019

Good he can come off the bench and save us again — gravy (@dizzeeguy) 3 December 2019

Coming off the bench to bag a hat trick it is then — Joe (@sfcJoe_) 3 December 2019

Southampton are looking to claim back-to-back league wins for the first time since March, while Norwich are aiming to remain unbeaten in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since March to April 2016 (BBC Sport).