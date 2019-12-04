Quick links

Southampton fans react on Twitter to Sofiane Boufal fitness update

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ralph Hasenhuttl looks on during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2019 in Southampton, England.
The Southampton winger was crucial as the Saints beat their fellow Premier League strugglers at St Mary's Stadium at the weekend.

Sofiane Boufal of Southampton during the Club Friendly match between Feyenoord v Southampton at the Stadium Feijenoord on July 28, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

A number of Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan Ralph Hasenhuttl's latest fitness update on Sofiane Boufal.

The Saints winger had to make do with a spot on the bench in Saturday’s Premier League win against Watford at St Mary's Stadium after injuring his toe at home last week.

With Southampton a goal down against their fellow strugglers, Hasenhuttl decided to bring Boufal on in the 57th minute for Nathan Redmond, while Shane Long replaced Michael Obafemi at the same time.

 

Boufal had a major impact on the game, his pace and movement helping the Saints kick on as they claimed an equaliser through Danny Ings before claiming the winner through James Ward-Prowse.

Unfortunately, the Morocco international has exacerbated his injury since taking to the pitch and is now a doubt for another crucial Premier League home against a struggling side, tonight's clash with Norwich City.

Here is how some Southampton fans reacted to the update on the £16million man:

Southampton are looking to claim back-to-back league wins for the first time since March, while Norwich are aiming to remain unbeaten in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since March to April 2016 (BBC Sport).

