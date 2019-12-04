Some Rangers fans have had enough of Jon Flanagan after Aberdeen draw

The Ibrox defender did not have a great night for Rangers.

Some Rangers fans are not happy with Jon Flanagan after his performance against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard's side rushed to a 2-0 lead in the encounter, but Derek McInnes' outfit rallied and made a superb comeback to earn a 2-2 draw in front of their own fans.

Although it was always going to be a tough encounter for the Gers, and a draw is not the worst result, they'll be disappointed to lose ground to Celtic at the top of the table, who won against Hamilton in Glasgow.

Flanagan came into the team for Borna Barisic, who didn't make the match squad, making his first start for over three months.

On tonight's showing, it's obvious why he hasn't been fancied by Gerrard for a while. The former Liverpool defender struggled with the Aberdeen attack all evening and couldn't make an impact of his own on the left flank.

Whether that's due to a lack of match fitness or because he's simply not up to the task will be a matter of debate amongst some supporters in the wake of this result.

After being signed by Gerrard last summer, the player has failed to kick on and become anything more than a relief player.

There'll now be an expectation that Barisic comes back into the side as soon as he is able.

Rangers will now be looking to bounce back from these dropped points with a big performance against Celtic on Sunday, with a Scottish League Cup up for grabs at Hampden.

These fans were left frustrated with Flanagan, taking to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on his display...

Bloody evident why Flanagan doesn’t get a game scary that we rely on certain players so much and when their no in the team it crumbles — FRANNN (@Frannnxxxx) December 4, 2019

Absolutely woeful at the back! Helander & Flanagan are terrible tonight! — Andy.✌ (@AndrewCook8) December 4, 2019

Don’t rate Flanagan at all, backwards pass every time — bruce. (@brucemchardy) December 4, 2019

Flanagan is stealing a living — Jason (@Janso95) December 4, 2019

Give me Halliday over Flanagan at LB — Jono (@TheBoldJohnno) December 4, 2019

Jon Flanagan is a shocking footballer — Fernando (@ben_rfc3) December 4, 2019

Goldson and Flanagan been absolute shocking tonight — ryan myers (@weemyerss) December 4, 2019

If you think Flanagan is good enough for rangers then take a good look at yourself — Stef (@StefanButler_) December 4, 2019