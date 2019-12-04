Quick links

Rangers

Some Rangers fans have had enough of Jon Flanagan after Aberdeen draw

John McGinley
Marko Vesovic of Legia tackles Jon Flanagan of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Legia Warsaw and Rangers FC on August 22, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.
The Ibrox defender did not have a great night for Rangers.

Some Rangers fans are not happy with Jon Flanagan after his performance against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard's side rushed to a 2-0 lead in the encounter, but Derek McInnes' outfit rallied and made a superb comeback to earn a 2-2 draw in front of their own fans.

Although it was always going to be a tough encounter for the Gers, and a draw is not the worst result, they'll be disappointed to lose ground to Celtic at the top of the table, who won against Hamilton in Glasgow.

Flanagan came into the team for Borna Barisic, who didn't make the match squad, making his first start for over three months.

 

On tonight's showing, it's obvious why he hasn't been fancied by Gerrard for a while. The former Liverpool defender struggled with the Aberdeen attack all evening and couldn't make an impact of his own on the left flank.

Whether that's due to a lack of match fitness or because he's simply not up to the task will be a matter of debate amongst some supporters in the wake of this result.

After being signed by Gerrard last summer, the player has failed to kick on and become anything more than a relief player.

There'll now be an expectation that Barisic comes back into the side as soon as he is able.

Rangers will now be looking to bounce back from these dropped points with a big performance against Celtic on Sunday, with a Scottish League Cup up for grabs at Hampden.

Jon Flanagan of Rangers chats with Scott Brown of Celtic in the penalty box during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in...

These fans were left frustrated with Flanagan, taking to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on his display...

