Liverpool

Some Liverpool fans were left stunned by Divock Origi's impact v Everton

John McGinley
The Liverpool forward was in outrageous form tonight at Anfield.

Liverpool fans were left delighted by the impact of Divock Origi tonight after an entertaining Merseyside Derby against Everton in the English Premier League.

In an initially open and attacking tussle, it was the quality of the home side that shone through, emerging as 5-2 winners to leave their city rivals shell-shocked.

Origi netted a double after returning to Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven, showing the quality and depth that the Reds have in their squad.

 

He showed the kind of finishing instincts you'd expect from a regular match-winner. They were certainly the mark of a player flowing with confidence and at the top of his game.

Liverpool's winning run in the Premier League has now been stretched to six. Incredibly they've only dropped two points in the competition this season.

In this kind of attacking form, it's hard to think of anyone who'll be able to stop their march forward towards the title.

There are lots of hard challenges ahead, but with talents like Origi not even considered a regular starter and playing like this, it just shows what Klopp has to work with.

These supporters took to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on the Belgian's display...

 

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

