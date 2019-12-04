Some Liverpool fans were left stunned by Divock Origi's impact v Everton

The Liverpool forward was in outrageous form tonight at Anfield.

Liverpool fans were left delighted by the impact of Divock Origi tonight after an entertaining Merseyside Derby against Everton in the English Premier League.

In an initially open and attacking tussle, it was the quality of the home side that shone through, emerging as 5-2 winners to leave their city rivals shell-shocked.

Origi netted a double after returning to Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven, showing the quality and depth that the Reds have in their squad.

He showed the kind of finishing instincts you'd expect from a regular match-winner. They were certainly the mark of a player flowing with confidence and at the top of his game.

Liverpool's winning run in the Premier League has now been stretched to six. Incredibly they've only dropped two points in the competition this season.

In this kind of attacking form, it's hard to think of anyone who'll be able to stop their march forward towards the title.

There are lots of hard challenges ahead, but with talents like Origi not even considered a regular starter and playing like this, it just shows what Klopp has to work with.

These supporters took to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on the Belgian's display...

Origi at most other clubs would get so much more game time ...but so glad he’s ours ...always improving , working hard and scoring goals ..what a talent !! — Kevin bartlett (@Kevbart67) December 4, 2019

Running out of words for Divock Origi. He's a Liverpool legend. That's all. #LFC — European Royalty 6x (@KingBasu1) December 4, 2019

In the last 2/3 years Divock Origi has gone from afterthought to influential performer and you absolutely love to see it and he so deserves it 2nd goal Bergkamp esque, beautiful⚽️ #LFC #RedOrDead #Di27vock — ConorYNWA1 (@conorYNWA1) December 4, 2019

Still can’t decide which of Origi’s goals was the better finish, he’s been very impressive so far! #LFC — Anfield Central (@AnfieIdCentraI) December 4, 2019

Surely the best performance I have ever seen from Origi to think he was so close to leaving the club to being such an important player is amazing. #LFC — Jonathan Fowler (@JonathanFowle10) December 4, 2019

What Firmino can’t do, Origi can!! And it’s high time he gets consistent run of games at the front. Proper no. 9, not a false one. #lfc #LIVEVE — Optimus (@0_0fcuksgvn) December 4, 2019

Like 80% of this fanbase I had my doubts about Origi but what a little gem he is turning into. ALWAYS stands up. #LIVEVE #LFC — BING (@BINGGGG) December 4, 2019

Origi showing much sharper form than Salah! Needs to get a run based on this... Or ALWAYS play Everton #LFC — Joe (@jcw999) December 4, 2019