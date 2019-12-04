Some Arsenal fans are loving Freddie Ljungberg's training after club post clip

There's excitement in the air at Arsenal following the departure of Unai Emery.

Some Arsenal supporters are loving the behind-the-scenes look at training under Freddie Ljungberg, after the club posted a video to Twitter earlier today.

Stars such as Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were put through their paces by Ljungberg and his coaching staff as the under-pressure side prepare to try and win for the first time in eight matches tomorrow, at home to Brighton in the Premier League.

Some see the video as a return to the high-intensity passing football seen under Arsene Wenger's outfit at their best, compared to some of the turgid displays on offer under Emery.

Obviously, the team need to prove themselves on the pitch, but tomorrow is the perfect opportunity to do that.

It's a big match for the former Arsenal star, with The Guardian reporting last Friday that he could get until the end of the season to make a case that he should become the permanent head coach at the club.

The Gunners are a work in progress under the Swede, but he'll be looking for the team to show they've made significant and tangible strides from the weekend's encounter away to Norwich.

For these fans, the glimpse of training is enough to make them excited, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Wednesday...

I like what i see Gooners do you concur? — sᴡᴇᴇᴛʙᴏʏ (@SucreMartini) December 4, 2019

The return of Wenger-Ball and this is the Arsenal culture. Perfection on this one and we are on the wheels — #Dictators Must Fall (@brettmashuro) December 4, 2019

Feels like Wengerball is making a comeback — AUBAGANG (@WoolWitchGooner) December 4, 2019

Training session look lit.. Freddie ball at the Emirates..⚪ — Raaja Gopal (@raaja_afc) December 4, 2019

Nice, speed and passing! — Thomas Manders (@elvinho1993) December 4, 2019

One thing I noticed the players seems to be training with more energy — Khory (@denchrasta) December 4, 2019

This session looks like it makes sense. Fills me with confidence already! My manager! — Broady (@Broady_14) December 4, 2019

Fellow in love already with the interim manager's work. — BANAAYE FAROOQ S (@BANAAYEFAROOQS) December 4, 2019

Exciting football is coming back. Show them you can do it. Proudly Arsenal! — Changamire (@NyatiAbbie) December 4, 2019