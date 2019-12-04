Quick links

Arsenal

Some Arsenal fans are loving Freddie Ljungberg's training after club post clip

John McGinley
Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on December 04, 2019 in St Albans, England.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There's excitement in the air at Arsenal following the departure of Unai Emery.

Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on December 04, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Some Arsenal supporters are loving the behind-the-scenes look at training under Freddie Ljungberg, after the club posted a video to Twitter earlier today.

Stars such as Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were put through their paces by Ljungberg and his coaching staff as the under-pressure side prepare to try and win for the first time in eight matches tomorrow, at home to Brighton in the Premier League.

Some see the video as a return to the high-intensity passing football seen under Arsene Wenger's outfit at their best, compared to some of the turgid displays on offer under Emery.

 

Obviously, the team need to prove themselves on the pitch, but tomorrow is the perfect opportunity to do that.

It's a big match for the former Arsenal star, with The Guardian reporting last Friday that he could get until the end of the season to make a case that he should become the permanent head coach at the club.

The Gunners are a work in progress under the Swede, but he'll be looking for the team to show they've made significant and tangible strides from the weekend's encounter away to Norwich.

(L-R) Alex Lacazette and Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on December 04, 2019 in St Albans, England.

For these fans, the glimpse of training is enough to make them excited, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Wednesday...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch