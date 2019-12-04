Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter as Dominic Iorfa named Owls November Player of the Month

The Sheffield Wednesday defender has been a revelation since switching to centre-back and had a great November for Garry Monk and the Owls.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to praise Dominic Iorfa after the Owls defender was voted November's Player of the Month by the Hillsborough fanbase.

The 24-year-old has played as a right-back for most of his career so far but has done superbly at centre-back in the absence of captain Tom Lees, who had been sidelined due to injury.

Iorfa has played every minute of Championship football for Wednesday since coming in as a late replacement for Lees against QPR in August, and in November, he even provided two assists, in games against Swansea and Blackburn.

The Owls now have three top-quality centre-backs - Iorfa, Lees and Julian Borner - vying for the two central defence spots, and Iorfa will have done his chances of further cementing his place in the XI no harm at all with this latest accolade.

Here is some of the social media reaction by the Wednesday faithful:

Up next for Wednesday is Saturday's Championship clash with Brentford at Hillsborough.