Scott McKenna makes admission about Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers looks like a reformed character.

Scott McKenna has admitted that he tried to wind up Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos last season, but concedes that it'll be a lot harder this time around.

The Aberdeen centre-back is set to come up against the in-form Gers striker at Pittodrie tonight.

McKenna picked up a red card in a 4-2 defeat by Rangers in February for appearing to kick out at Morelos, who was sent off in the same game.

The fiery Colombian picked up no fewer than five red cards last season, but the 23-year-old looks a reformed character in that respect and the big defender admits he'll have a hard time rattling him.

The Dons star also acknowledged that it was 'pure stupidity' on his part for his offence against the South American last term and vows not to do it again.

He told The Scotsman: "I haven’t played against him this season and I just need to focus on myself and I’m not doing anything stupid or getting myself sent off.

"I tried to have a wee nibble back last season and I didn’t realise my feet were as high as they were and got what I deserved. It was pure stupidity."

Not being sent off is the least of McKenna's worries tonight.

That's because the Rangers player could not be any more in form at the moment.

So far, Morelos has scored 25 goals across all competitions for the light Blues and only a brave man would back against him adding to his phenomenal haul this season.