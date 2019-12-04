Sammie Szmodics is reportedly wanted by Huddersfield after Leeds missed out

Leeds United reportedly tried and failed to sign Sammie Szmodics before he joined Championship rivals Bristol City instead.

Just six months after Leeds United apparently tried and failed to lure Sammie Szmodics to Elland Road, the goalscoring midfielder could be on his way to Yorkshire after all.

But it’s not Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship favourites who are expressing an interest in Szmodics this time around. Instead, according to the Bristol Post, bitter rivals Huddersfield Town are lining up a January swoop for a player whose summer move to Bristol City has hardly gone to plan.

With just two league appearances to his name and none since October, Szmodics represents a rare blot on Bristol City’s recruitment copybook.

Lee Johnson’s Robins are one of the best around when it comes to replacing their star players with inspired bargain additions but the former Colchester United starlet, who plundered 15 League Two goals in last season, appears to be already on his way out of Ashton Gate.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley, the report claims, feels that Szmodics is capable of adding some extra bite to The Terriers’ attack while taking the goalscoring burden off talisman Karlan Grant. A short-term, winter loan move is reportedly on the cards.

Though the Essex-born 24-year-old could be forgiven for wondering how things would have turned out if he’d joined Leeds in June rather make the ill-fated move to the banks of the river Avon.

The Whites failed with an 11th hour swoop before Szmodics was unveiled by the Robins and, given Bielsa’s famed penchant for improving players beyond all recognition, we can only imagine how far he’d have come in just half a season under the legendary tactician.