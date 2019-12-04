Quick links

Sammie Szmodics is reportedly wanted by Huddersfield after Leeds missed out

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa , manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...
Leeds United reportedly tried and failed to sign Sammie Szmodics before he joined Championship rivals Bristol City instead.

Sammie Szmodics of Bristol City during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Bristol City and Crystal Palace at Ashton Gate on July 27, 2019 in Bristol, England.

Just six months after Leeds United apparently tried and failed to lure Sammie Szmodics to Elland Road, the goalscoring midfielder could be on his way to Yorkshire after all.

But it’s not Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship favourites who are expressing an interest in Szmodics this time around. Instead, according to the Bristol Post, bitter rivals Huddersfield Town are lining up a January swoop for a player whose summer move to Bristol City has hardly gone to plan.

With just two league appearances to his name and none since October, Szmodics represents a rare blot on Bristol City’s recruitment copybook.

 

Lee Johnson’s Robins are one of the best around when it comes to replacing their star players with inspired bargain additions but the former Colchester United starlet, who plundered 15 League Two goals in last season, appears to be already on his way out of Ashton Gate.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley, the report claims, feels that Szmodics is capable of adding some extra bite to The Terriers’ attack while taking the goalscoring burden off talisman Karlan Grant. A short-term, winter loan move is reportedly on the cards.

Sammie Szmodics of Bristol City in action during the Carabao Cup First Round match between QPR and Bristol City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on August 13, 2019 in London, England.

Though the Essex-born 24-year-old could be forgiven for wondering how things would have turned out if he’d joined Leeds in June rather make the ill-fated move to the banks of the river Avon.

The Whites failed with an 11th hour swoop before Szmodics was unveiled by the Robins and, given Bielsa’s famed penchant for improving players beyond all recognition, we can only imagine how far he’d have come in just half a season under the legendary tactician.

Sammie Szmodics of Colchester United

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

