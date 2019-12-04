Roman Pavlyuchenko admits Tottenham blocked him from joining Liverpool

Liverpool and Sunderland were both interested in signing the Russian striker from Premier League rivals Spurs - but Daniel Levy stopped it from happening.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Roman Pavlyuchenko has admitted that Daniel Levy scuppered his chances of a move to Liverpool or Sunderland during his time in the Premier League, speaking on Timur Crane’s YouTube channel.

The one-time Russia international spent four years in North London, joining Spurs in a £14million deal under Harry Redknapp before going on to score 42 times for the capital club.

Pavlyuchenko was less a natural goalscorer, more a scorer of great goals with the rangy striker remembered for his long-range rockets rather that a tendency to gobble up chances from a few yards out.

But despite his less-than-outstanding record in the Premier League, both Liverpool and Sunderland showed an interest in taking him away from White Hart Lane.

Negotiating with Levy, however, is like pulling teeth and about as painful as a hip replacement, as Sir Alex Ferguson so famously quipped.

“There was talk that Sunderland wanted to loan me, and Liverpool,” the 37-year-old Pavlyuchenko admitted.

“(Levy) told me that he won’t let me go anywhere in England, because he sees this as a strengthening of (a rival) team.”

Levy remains one of the most feared operators in European football and anyone who wishes to sign a player from his Spurs side will have to prepare themselves for weeks of excruciating negotiations.

And, as Pavyluchenko knows, Levy often gets what he wants in the end.