Robbie Savage backs Jack Grealish for Chelsea or Tottenham

Robbie Savage of BT Sport looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Robbie Savage has backed Jack Grealish for a move to Chelsea or Tottenham.

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has enjoyed a superb return to the Premier League – and he will no doubt be attracting interest off the back of his performances.

Grealish starred in the Championship, but some still had reservations about the playmaker, feeling he needed to star in the Premier League to prove himself.

So far, that's exactly what Grealish has done. He's bagged three goals and four assists, and only three players – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne and Lucas Digne – have racked up more chances created.

 

It's staggering that Grealish hasn't been called up by England this season, and his stunning goal against Manchester United was another example of his quality.

Now though, Robbie Savage – formerly of Villa's bitter rivals Birmingham City – has told BBC Radio Five Live, as quoted by The Mirror, that Grealish needs to move on.

Grealish remained loyal to Villa during their Championship days and financial issues, but Savage feels the best he can achieve at Villa Park is Premier League survival.

Savage feels that Grealish would leave for a club like Chelsea, Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur, believing that if any of them come up with £80million offers, he will go.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 1, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

“Aston Villa what are they going to achieve? Staying in the Premier League,” said Savage. “If they achieve that it is going to be a great season for them, they are not winning a cup. If Manchester City, Spurs or Chelsea come with a massive offer for Jack Grealish, let’s say £80 million, I think he’ll go. He’s far better than Aston Villa,” he added.

Grealish's loyalty to his boyhood club has been so strong in the past, that it's hard to imagine him jumping ship for the first offer that comes his way.

He's on a great trajectory right now, meaning major interest may well follow, but his decision to leave may not be quite as straightforward as Savage suggests, though continuing to be snubbed by England may just make Grealish feel he needs a switch.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

