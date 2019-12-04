Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Yoshinori Muto hoping to play, despite claims he wants to leave

Olly Dawes
Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United reacts following conceding the first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto is seemingly hoping for a chance.

Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United reacts following conceding the first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on...

According to The Chronicle, the camp of Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto are hoping he gets some playing time over the busy festive period.

The Magpies have been in decent form of late, winning three of their last seven games whilst only losing twice in that run, with Steve Bruce faring well recently.

Still though, his attack is floundering a little. Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton have combined for just one goal this season, whilst Dwight Gayle could go in January.

 

One man on the fringes of the Newcastle side is Muto, who hasn't been seen since the 5-0 defeat to Leicester City in September.

The Japanese attacker hasn't played for over two months, and it's now claimed that his representatives are hoping that Bruce will give him a chance with so many fixtures on the horizon.

Newcastle, much like every other Premier League side, face a busy next month, with eight fixtures between now and January 4th, so there should be chances for Muto.

Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United in action with Ben Chilwell of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on...

The Telegraph did recently report that Muto wants to leave Newcastle in January, seemingly feeling that he needs to go in order to play first-team football elsewhere.

If Muto doesn't get a chance over the next month, a January exit seems inevitable, and his situation will be one to monitor over Newcastle's festive period.

Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring from the spot during the penalty shoot out to decide the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St....

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch