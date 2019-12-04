Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Report: Tottenham target Carles Alena desperate to leave Barcelona in January

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carles Alena hasn't played in La Liga since August but could he be offered an escape route by Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur?

Carles Alena of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on November 11, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur target Carles Alena is now desperate to leave Barcelona after failing to make a single appearance in over three months, as reported by AS.

It has been a miserable season for a La Masia graduate who, not so long ago, was tipped to be the future of the Barca midfield.

 

Alena lost his number 21 shirt to summer signing Frenkie de Jong over the summer and, since then, he appears to be further down the pecking order than ever before. The skilful playmaker started on the opening day in August, a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, but that remains his one and only La Liga appearance so far in 2019/20.

Alena has even been left out of the matchday squad altogether for eight of Barcelona’s 14 league fixtures. No wonder he is considering his future.

Carles Alena of FC Barcelona, Clement Lenglet of FC Barcelona, Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona, Malcom of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Villarreal at...

AS reports that Alena is looing for a ‘way out’ with the January transfer window just weeks away and Tottenham remains an option, despite the recent departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine’s replacement, Jose Mourinho, is hardly renowned for his willingness to give youth a chance but even he could find plenty of use for a midfielder who, as you might expect for a player who rose through the ranks at Barca, has vision and class by the bucket load.

As Yaya Toure, Lucas Digne, Alexis Sanchez and co proved, even Barcelona's benchwarmers can go on to have excellent careers elsewhere.

Carles Alena (R) of Barcelona and Tomas Rogic (L) of Celtic during the International Champions Cup series match between Barcelona and Celtic at Aviva Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Dublin,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch