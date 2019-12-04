Report: Tottenham target Carles Alena desperate to leave Barcelona in January

Carles Alena hasn't played in La Liga since August but could he be offered an escape route by Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham Hotspur target Carles Alena is now desperate to leave Barcelona after failing to make a single appearance in over three months, as reported by AS.

It has been a miserable season for a La Masia graduate who, not so long ago, was tipped to be the future of the Barca midfield.

Alena lost his number 21 shirt to summer signing Frenkie de Jong over the summer and, since then, he appears to be further down the pecking order than ever before. The skilful playmaker started on the opening day in August, a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, but that remains his one and only La Liga appearance so far in 2019/20.

Alena has even been left out of the matchday squad altogether for eight of Barcelona’s 14 league fixtures. No wonder he is considering his future.

AS reports that Alena is looing for a ‘way out’ with the January transfer window just weeks away and Tottenham remains an option, despite the recent departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine’s replacement, Jose Mourinho, is hardly renowned for his willingness to give youth a chance but even he could find plenty of use for a midfielder who, as you might expect for a player who rose through the ranks at Barca, has vision and class by the bucket load.

As Yaya Toure, Lucas Digne, Alexis Sanchez and co proved, even Barcelona's benchwarmers can go on to have excellent careers elsewhere.