Report: Rangers won't have to pay any sell-on fee to Dundee for Glen Kamara

The Ibrox midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation recently.

Rangers won't have to pay a sell-on fee to Scottish Championship side Dundee if they decide to sell him in upcoming transfer windows, The Scottish Sun report.

The paper say that the Tayside club did not manage to insert such a clause in the deal that saw the Finnish international make the switch in January of this year.

Having managed to buy him for a fee of just £50,000, a massive profit could now be realised on his departure, if Steven Gerrard and Ross Wilson decide to cash in.

It was reported by The Scottish Sun last month that Kamara could be sold to fund a multi-million-pound move for Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson in the upcoming transfer window.

Just a few days ago more speculation came, with The Scottish Daily Mail (01/12, back page) claiming that Serie A side Juventus were keen on his services. It was said the Ibrox club are looking for a fee in the region of £8m.

Should they sell?

Selling any high-performing Rangers player right now would not be a good move considering the trophy chase that Gerrard's side are currently undertaking.

Kamara is an important member of the Ibrox boss' squad and is regularly found lining up alongside Steven Davis and Ryan Jack. Disrupting that midfield balance mid-season could backfire, with the team in such excellent form right now.

The summer window is the period to do your business in, especially when it comes to outgoing players.

Despite a potentially lucrative deal on offer, Rangers should hold their water and only cash-in come the end of the season.