Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Per Mertesacker to remain Arsenal assistant for now

Shane Callaghan
Arsenal's German defender Per Mertesacker (C) greets academy players Joseph Willock (L) and Reiss Nelson during a training session at the club's complex in London Colney on May 2, 2018 on...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acting Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg will keep Per Mertesacker as his assistant for now, according to a report.

(R) Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg and Academy Director Per Mertesacker during a training session at London Colney on November 30, 2019 in St Albans, England.

The Evening Standard has reported that Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg will keep Per Mertesacker on as his assistant for now.

Ljungberg is acting boss of the Gunners' senior side following the sacking of Unai Emery last week.

The Swede oversaw Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Sunday and will remain in the dugout for tomorrow's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates.

Former centre-back Mertesacker was Ljungberg's assistant for the trip to Carrow Road and, according to The Standard, the Germany World Cup winner will be back alongside him tomorrow night.

 

The report adds that the ex-Arsenal winger - an Invincible in 2004 - is looking to bring in his own staff, however.

Mertesacker was academy manager before becoming Ljungberg's assistant and he will presumably return to that role if the 42-year-old brings in his own number two.

The North Londoners haven't won a Premier League game since October 6 - almost two months ago - and it'll be interesting to see if Ljungberg can boost his chances of getting a long-term position by masterminding a big win.

Freddie Ljungberg the assistant first team coach of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch