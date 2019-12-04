Report: Per Mertesacker to remain Arsenal assistant for now

Acting Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg will keep Per Mertesacker as his assistant for now, according to a report.

Ljungberg is acting boss of the Gunners' senior side following the sacking of Unai Emery last week.

The Swede oversaw Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Sunday and will remain in the dugout for tomorrow's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates.

Former centre-back Mertesacker was Ljungberg's assistant for the trip to Carrow Road and, according to The Standard, the Germany World Cup winner will be back alongside him tomorrow night.

The report adds that the ex-Arsenal winger - an Invincible in 2004 - is looking to bring in his own staff, however.

Mertesacker was academy manager before becoming Ljungberg's assistant and he will presumably return to that role if the 42-year-old brings in his own number two.

The North Londoners haven't won a Premier League game since October 6 - almost two months ago - and it'll be interesting to see if Ljungberg can boost his chances of getting a long-term position by masterminding a big win.