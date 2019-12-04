Quick links

Report: Middlesbrough could lose three key players to Championship rivals

Jonathon Woodgate, manager of Middlesbrough talks during a press conference following the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at Riverside Stadium on November 24,...
Daniel Ayala has been linked with Leeds United while Jonathan Woodgate's Boro might lose Adam Clayton and Jonny Howson too.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion and Jonny Howson of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on...

Middlesbrough are at risk of losing three of their most experienced players with the Northern Echo claiming that Championship rivals have their sights set on Daniel Ayala, Jonny Howson and Adam Clayton.

To say it’s been a miserable start to the season at the Riverside would be an understatement. With 19 games gone, Boro are teetering above the relegation zone with three wins to their name.

Just to rub it in, they are also the league’s lowest scorers and are still reeling from a 4-0 thrashing at Leeds United on Saturday. So the last thing Jonathan Woodgate needed was to know that Middlesbrough could lose three key performers to other Championship clubs – possibly as early as January with their contracts running down.

 

Leeds United have already been linked with giant centre-back Ayala, according to the Northern Echo, and the Spaniard was one of the few players to come out of that 4-0 thumping at Elland Road with any credit.

An aggressive and commanding defender, without Ayala Leeds would surely have scored five or six.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 24th November 2019.

Howson and Clayton, two players who have already worn the famous white shirt of Leeds United, have both featured regularly under Woodgate too. The former has been re-purposed as a rampaging right-back while the latter has ten starts to his name in central midfield.

One of the main problems facing Boro is their overreliance on young, unproven players – so Woodgate will be praying that they don’t lose Ayala, Clayton and Howson with Championship survival on the line.

Adam Clayton of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 24th November 2019.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

