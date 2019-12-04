Quick links

Report: Liverpool send scout to watch £30m Serie A star Dejan Kulusevski

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders could have their answer to Kevin de Bruyne in Kulusevski, while Manchester United have offered to pay £21.5m.

Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and AS Roma at Stadio Ennio Tardini on November 10, 2019 in Parma, Italy.

Liverpool sent a scout to watch Dejan Kulusevski on Sunday, according to FC Inter News, while Manchester United have made a £21.5 million bid for the coveted Parma loanee.

With three goals and five assists to his name already, Kulusevski has been arguably the breakout star in Serie A this season with his Rolls Royce performances intriguing clubs all over Europe.

 

A tall and rangy playmaker with an eye for a defence-splitting pass, the newly-capped Sweden international has been linked with Arsenal, Wolves and Southampton in the last few weeks with Liverpool the latest club to be added to a substantial list of suitors.

FC Inter News reported that the Premier League leaders were watching Kulusevski during Parma’s narrow 1-0 defeat to AC Milan last weekend, while North West rivals Manchester United have put £21.5 million on the table.

Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio in action during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on November 24, 2019 in Bologna, Italy.

The 19-year-old’s parent club, Champions League-bothering Atalanta, want closer to £30 million for a player who has earned comparisons to Manchester City talisman Kevin de Bruyne for his dynamic style and ability to carve apart an opposition backline with one flick of his boot (Gazzetta dello Sport).

If there is one weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad, it is perhaps a lack of real cutting edge in a rather workmanlike midfield three.

Kulusevski, then, would give Liverpool something a little different in the centre of the park.

Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio greets his supportersduring the Serie A match between Lazio and Parma Calcio 1913 at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 22 September 2019.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

