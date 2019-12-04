Report: Liverpool send scout to watch £30m Serie A star Dejan Kulusevski

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders could have their answer to Kevin de Bruyne in Kulusevski, while Manchester United have offered to pay £21.5m.

Liverpool sent a scout to watch Dejan Kulusevski on Sunday, according to FC Inter News, while Manchester United have made a £21.5 million bid for the coveted Parma loanee.

With three goals and five assists to his name already, Kulusevski has been arguably the breakout star in Serie A this season with his Rolls Royce performances intriguing clubs all over Europe.

A tall and rangy playmaker with an eye for a defence-splitting pass, the newly-capped Sweden international has been linked with Arsenal, Wolves and Southampton in the last few weeks with Liverpool the latest club to be added to a substantial list of suitors.

FC Inter News reported that the Premier League leaders were watching Kulusevski during Parma’s narrow 1-0 defeat to AC Milan last weekend, while North West rivals Manchester United have put £21.5 million on the table.

The 19-year-old’s parent club, Champions League-bothering Atalanta, want closer to £30 million for a player who has earned comparisons to Manchester City talisman Kevin de Bruyne for his dynamic style and ability to carve apart an opposition backline with one flick of his boot (Gazzetta dello Sport).

If there is one weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad, it is perhaps a lack of real cutting edge in a rather workmanlike midfield three.

Kulusevski, then, would give Liverpool something a little different in the centre of the park.