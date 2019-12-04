Quick links

Report: Leeds, Swansea and Blackburn among cluster of clubs who've made contact over Rhian Brewster

Paulinho of Brazil reacts as Rhian Brewster of England celebrates after scoring the second goal during the semifinal football match in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba...
Leeds United and Swansea City have already been credited with an interest in the Liverpool striker, who Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic are also said to want.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

Leeds United, Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic are among a cluster of clubs who have made contact with Liverpool regarding a loan deal for Rhian Brewster, according to The Times.

Leeds and Swansea - whose manager Steve Cooper managed Brewster at international level - had already been credited with interest in the Liverpool striker, alongside Premier League clubs.

But only the Championship pair and their league rivals, Blackburn and Wigan, are mentioned by The Times.

 

It comes less than a week after the Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, admitted he cannot offer Brewster the regular game time likely to be sought by Liverpool should the Reds grant a January move.

And England's second tier is becoming an increasingly plausible destination if so - although Leeds' failure to provide their on-loan Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, with frequent minutes in the first half of the campaign may harm their chances of a deal. 

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Liverpool will make a definitive decision over Brewster's future after the their FA Cup third-round tie with Everton, in which the Londoner could be involved, according to The Times.

Liverpool fans - which of Leeds, Swansea, Blackburn or Wigan would you rather Brewster was loaned to?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

