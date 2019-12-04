Report: Leeds, Swansea and Blackburn among cluster of clubs who've made contact over Rhian Brewster

Leeds United and Swansea City have already been credited with an interest in the Liverpool striker, who Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic are also said to want.

Leeds and Swansea - whose manager Steve Cooper managed Brewster at international level - had already been credited with interest in the Liverpool striker, alongside Premier League clubs.

But only the Championship pair and their league rivals, Blackburn and Wigan, are mentioned by The Times.

It comes less than a week after the Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, admitted he cannot offer Brewster the regular game time likely to be sought by Liverpool should the Reds grant a January move.

And England's second tier is becoming an increasingly plausible destination if so - although Leeds' failure to provide their on-loan Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, with frequent minutes in the first half of the campaign may harm their chances of a deal.

Liverpool will make a definitive decision over Brewster's future after the their FA Cup third-round tie with Everton, in which the Londoner could be involved, according to The Times.

