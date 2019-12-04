Ray Parlour comments on Liverpool's Naby Keita

The Liverpool midfielder has struggled in a major way since moving to Anfield.

Ray Parlour has admitted that Naby Keita is rapidly becoming something a flop for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old is in his second season at Anfield but a lack of fitness and form has made it very difficult for him to justify his £52 million transfer fee [The Mirror]

Keita originally signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 but only arrived a year later.

And despite a few solid performances, he hasn't really been worth the wait for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Guinea international has only managed 14 minutes of Premier League football this season, and missed the Champions League final win in June through injury.

Keita is Liverpool's third-most expensive signing of all time, and Parlour has told talkSPORT [broadcast 04/12/2019] that he's the only Klopp purchase that hasn't 'worked out' just yet.

He said: "The only one who probably hasn’t really worked out for him as he’d like has been Keita. He bought him for £52million, but he hasn’t been the player they bought in.

“He’s not improved as much as probably he would have liked – he’s had his injury problems. Half of these players he’s brought in have been absolutely different class."

Keita is undeniably a very big talent but his injury problems are definitely a concern.

Even when he has been fit, the former Leipzig midfielder hasn't been pulling up trees on a regular basis and at the moment it looks like he has a long way to go before he's a big success on Merseyside.