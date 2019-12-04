Quick links

Ray Parlour comments on Liverpool's Naby Keita

Naby Keita of Liverpool during the FA Community Shield fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 4, 2019 in London, England.
The Liverpool midfielder has struggled in a major way since moving to Anfield.

Fabinho and Naby Keita of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Ray Parlour has admitted that Naby Keita is rapidly becoming something a flop for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old is in his second season at Anfield but a lack of fitness and form has made it very difficult for him to justify his £52 million transfer fee [The Mirror]

Keita originally signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 but only arrived a year later.

And despite a few solid performances, he hasn't really been worth the wait for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

 

The Guinea international has only managed 14 minutes of Premier League football this season, and missed the Champions League final win in June through injury.

Keita is Liverpool's third-most expensive signing of all time, and Parlour has told talkSPORT [broadcast 04/12/2019] that he's the only Klopp purchase that hasn't 'worked out' just yet.

He said: "The only one who probably hasn’t really worked out for him as he’d like has been Keita. He bought him for £52million, but he hasn’t been the player they bought in.

“He’s not improved as much as probably he would have liked – he’s had his injury problems. Half of these players he’s brought in have been absolutely different class."

Keita is undeniably a very big talent but his injury problems are definitely a concern.

Even when he has been fit, the former Leipzig midfielder hasn't been pulling up trees on a regular basis and at the moment it looks like he has a long way to go before he's a big success on Merseyside.

Naby Keita of Liverpool looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

