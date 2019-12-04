Rangers star Filip Helander thinks Alfredo Morelos is as good as anyone he's played against

The Ibrox striker has been in terrific form for Rangers this season.

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has been favourably compared to Juventus star Paulo Dybala by Ibrox defender Filip Helander, The Scottish Sun report.

Morelos has been a dynamite performer for the Gers so far this season, already amassing a 25-goal tally in just 29 appearances across all competitions.

From bottom six teams in the Scottish Premiership to Europa League contenders, he's shown remarkable consistency and has fired Rangers to within a touching distance of silverware this season.

For Helander he's as good as anyone he's ever played against, even the Serie A stars he's come up against.

One comparison was made to Dybala, who signed for Juventus for £23.4m back in 2015 (BBC). The Argentinian is no goalscoring slouch himself, but Helander puts Morelos in that kind of bracket.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, the defender said: "Alfredo is up there with anyone I have ever played against. I have faced some great strikers, all different types of players.

"I remember coming up against Paulo Dybala who was completely different, always dropping off then taking players on. But Alfredo is a powerful guy who knows where the goal is.

"It is hard to compare them but I was just so impressed when I came and saw Alfredo play for the first time."

Already at an elite level?

Comparisons to Dybala may come across as a bit strong but clearly the Swedish international believes in his Ibrox teammate and it's hard to argue that Morelos isn't a player already operating at a high level.

Goals against Porto in the Europa League demonstrated he has talent beyond the, at times undeserved, reputation of Scottish football.

Of course, he'd need to consistently deliver in a top-five European league to truly be considered amongst the continent's best, but Rangers supporters won't care about all that.

All they know is that their Colombian hero is one of the best strikers to grace Ibrox for years and years.

Can he prove he has improved massively this Sunday by scoring his first goal against Celtic? It'd be a big moment in his Rangers career to date.