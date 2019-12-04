Rangers' reported January plans push Andy Halliday towards the exit

Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership challengers want to sign Kaizer Chiefs' George Maluleka and Olympiakos flyer Konstantinos Tzimikas.

Every club needs a player like Andy Halliday.

The sort of man who puts the needs of the team before his own, a Mr Versatile capable of producing 7/10 performances no matter what job you ask of him. In the last 12 months, the Rangers favourite has performed admirably in the centre of midfield when required and even shone during a brief spell in an unnatural, unfamiliar left-back role.

A Man of the Match performance in Rangers’ 1-0 Old Firm derby win over Celtic in December last year earned Halliday, who took to a whole new position like the proverbial duck to water, a place in the hearts of the cooing Ibrox faithful.

One year after arguably the best performance of his Gers career, however, Halliday’s future on the blue half of Glasgow is more uncertain than ever.

Manager Steven Gerrard has left the 28-year-old out of the matchday squad for each of the last three Scottish Premiership fixtures and, with just weeks to go until the January transfer window opens, he could soon fall even further down the pecking order.

According to SunSport, Rangers are eyeing a shock deal for 30-year-old South African international George Maluleka, the experienced ball-winner who has seen his Kaizer Chiefs contract enter its final few months.

And PageNews have reported this week that Konstantinos Tzimikas, Olympiakos’s swashbuckling left-back, is in their sights too.

It almost goes without saying that Tzimikas, who ran Tottenham and Bayern Munich ragged at times in the Champions League, would be a far more natural option than the Halliday on the left-hand side of Rangers’ defence. He’s quick, attack-minded and doesn’t give opposition defenders a second’s peace.

If Gerrard wants to bring glory back to Ibrox, ruthlessness is a trait which cannot be understated.

Halliday has done a fine job for Rangers in whichever position he has played. But he only ever felt like a stop-gap solution and, with the Glasgow giants setting their sights on both a midfielder and a left-back, this jack-of-all-trades could pay for failing to master any particular role.