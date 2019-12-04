Rangers predicted lineup vs Aberdeen: Ryan Jack returns in strong Gerrard team

Rangers are on their travels away from Ibrox tonight.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers continue their Scottish Premiership quest tonight away to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

With much of the media focus on Sunday's massive League Cup final against Celtic, it's easy to forget that a huge three points are also on the table.

Subscribe

Celtic host Hamilton at home and will be expected to win, so it's important for Gerrard and his team to not concede any ground at the top of the table.

Aberdeen have been one of the Gers' big rivals over the last few years. Competitive on the pitch, there's also no love lost between the two sets of supporters.

Gerrard talked about a potential fiery atmosphere in his pre-match press conference, telling rangers.co.uk: "We’ve got to thrive and enjoy and embrace the atmosphere at Pittodrie. The players have faced some real big atmospheres and challenges when you think of Feyenoord and Legia Warsaw away.

“We’re obviously used to a big atmosphere at home as well, so I don’t think any of my players will be shying away or intimidated by the Pittodrie atmosphere. For me it’s get your chest out and embrace it and really enjoy it."

The Ibrox boss will have to field a strong, character-driven team to get the job done and he'll be thankful he has almost his entire squad to choose from.

His defensive line almost picks itself at this point with Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Borna Barisic all likely to get the nod.

In midfield there's more room for big decisions but going with the trio of Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara gives them excellent balance in the middle of the park.

Jack was named on the bench for Sunday's match against Hearts and the 27-year-old will not only be fresh for tonight's encounter but motivated to turn in a big performance against his old club.

Opposition manager Derek McInnes talked up his abilities this week, telling The Scottish Sun: "Jacko is the sort of player that would make any team better and I have always felt that.

“I remember speaking to Ryan when Stevie went in to Ibrox and I thought he was their best midfielder. I said that to Stevie as well.

"He is the type of boy who makes the national team better and he makes Rangers better as well."

In attack there are big calls to make too. Alfredo Morelos is in too rich a vein of form to bench and Ryan Kent should get more minutes to improve his match fitness.

However, should Gerrard bring Greg Stewart into his team after a superb double against Hearts from the bench? He could have a point to prove against his old club and it could be the perfect time to capitalise on his confidence.

Gerrard admitted to The Scottish Sun earlier this week that he was really close to starting on Sunday and had given him something to think about, so don't be surprised to see him in the eleven this evening.

Your predicted team in full is:

GK - Allan McGregor

RB - James Tavernier

CB - Connor Goldson

CB - Filip Helander

LB - Borna Barisic

CM - Ryan Jack

CM - Steven Davis

CM - Glen Kamara

AM - Ryan Kent

AM - Greg Stewart

ST - Alfredo Morelos