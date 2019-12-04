Predicted Everton XI to face Liverpool: Moise Kean to be unleashed

Everton attacker Moise Kean impressed in a cameo appearance from the bench in Marco Silva's side's last match.

Everton travel to Liverpool this evening as heavy underdogs to win the Merseyside derby.

Nothing has been going right for Marco Silva’s side almost since the start of the season, with Everton now sat just above the relegation zone.

The pressure is on Silva, and defeat at Anfield will surely spell the end for the Portuguese boss.

Silva, therefore, arguably faces the biggest team selection of his time at Everton so far.

The Toffees boss will have to get his decisions spot on, if his side are to stand any chance of toppling a Liverpool side who are still unbeaten in domestic competition this season.

It could be that Silva largely uses his trusted options, but Moise Kean may just have done enough to force his way in.

Kean’s time at Everton has been a frustrating one so far, with the Italian striker rarely featuring.

However, in a brief cameo against Leicester City, Kean looked a real threat from the bench.

And it may well be that the young forward has just about done enough to earn a start ahead of the goal shy Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Elsewhere, it seems likely that Tom Davies could drop out of the team, as his display against Leicester in Everton’s last match was a poor one.

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; SIdibe, Kean, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson; Iwobi; Richarlison, Kean.