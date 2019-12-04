Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Predicted Everton XI to face Liverpool: Moise Kean to be unleashed

John Verrall
Everton's Moise Kean
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton attacker Moise Kean impressed in a cameo appearance from the bench in Marco Silva's side's last match.

Marco Silva the head coach

Everton travel to Liverpool this evening as heavy underdogs to win the Merseyside derby.

Nothing has been going right for Marco Silva’s side almost since the start of the season, with Everton now sat just above the relegation zone.

The pressure is on Silva, and defeat at Anfield will surely spell the end for the Portuguese boss.

Silva, therefore, arguably faces the biggest team selection of his time at Everton so far.

 

The Toffees boss will have to get his decisions spot on, if his side are to stand any chance of toppling a Liverpool side who are still unbeaten in domestic competition this season.

It could be that Silva largely uses his trusted options, but Moise Kean may just have done enough to force his way in. 

Kean’s time at Everton has been a frustrating one so far, with the Italian striker rarely featuring.

However, in a brief cameo against Leicester City, Kean looked a real threat from the bench.

Everton Manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at King Power Stadium on December 1st, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

And it may well be that the young forward has just about done enough to earn a start ahead of the goal shy Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Elsewhere, it seems likely that Tom Davies could drop out of the team, as his display against Leicester in Everton’s last match was a poor one.

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; SIdibe, Kean, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson; Iwobi; Richarlison, Kean.

Everton XI to face Liverpool

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch