Potential Arsenal boss Marcelino claimed he was sacked for trying to win a trophy

Marcelino Garcia Toral, head coach of Valencia CF looks during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF at Mestalla stadium on January 26, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.
Arsenal are reportedly looking at appointing Marcelino.

Arsenal have made contact with former Valencia manager Marcelino, The Mail report.

The Gunners are exploring various options for a new manager after sacking Unai Emery.

Marcelino left Valencia earlier this season after a disappointing start.

 

He was bitter about his exit, having won the Copa del Rey months earlier.

He claimed that the trophy win was his downfall, as the club's management did not want him to pursue the trophy and focus on the league instead.

Marcelino told AS.com: "I am absolutely sure that the trigger for this situation was the Copa del Rey. During the season, we received direct and indirect messages that we had to discount it (the Copa). The fans wanted to fight for it and the players too, and they had the conviction to win it. The coaching staff wanted to fight and win the Copa.

"They didn't tell me why they didn't want the Copa, only that it was a minor tournament and that I could be putting the main goal (Champions League qualification) at risk. Winning the Copa was the trigger for this situation."

Marcelino might find a very different situation at Arsenal, with the club hungry to win silverware. He might end up appreciaed a little more if he is successful.

Arsenal came close to winning trophy last season as they reached the Europa League final, losing to Chelsea.

Valencia's loss may be Arsenal's gain if they act quickly to bring him in.

 

