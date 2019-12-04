Peter Schmeichel wants Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son at Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-Min Son is taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford right now.

Peter Schmeichel has told Amazon Prime, during their live Premier League coverage, that he would love to see Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son at Manchester United.

Son was recently named the Asian Player of the Year for the third season running, and he has already been vital in Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side.

Son scored the first goal of Mourinho’s reign at Spurs, and has started all four of the Portuguese boss’s games in charge.

And United great Schmeichel admits that he finds it difficult to comprehend just how good the Tottenham man is.

“I would love to see him here. It really is difficult to understand how good he is,” Schmeichel said.

The chances of United actually being able to sign Son from Spurs are extremely limited.

Tottenham are under no pressure to sell him, and the South Korean looks more than happy in North London.

Son is currently taking on United right now for Tottenham, with Mourinho’s side heading to Old Trafford looking to make it four wins in a row under his guidance.