Our view: Not signing Eberechi Eze would be Mourinho's first Spurs transfer mistake

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with QPR's Eberechi Eze.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is still assessing his squad, having only been in the job for a couple of weeks, but Spurs continue to be linked with players.

Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Victor Osimhen... they have all been mentioned in connection to Spurs in recent weeks, but the latest link is one to a player who may not end up joining.

The Sun claim Tottenham were teeing up a £20million move for QPR playmaker Eberechi Eze, with Mauricio Pochettino pushing for a move.

However, it's claimed that Pochettino's exit may scupper a move, as Eze wanted to work for Pochetino, and now Chelsea and West Ham are in the race.

It's early days for Mourinho at Spurs, but letting Eze slip through Tottenham's net would be his first transfer mistake at the club, especially if he ends up with a London rival.

Eze, 21, has been sensational in the Championship this season with seven goals and four assists, and there's no doubt that he's set for a Premier League career.

He's quick and incredibly skilful, with his dribbling and technique exciting QPR fans whilst embarrassing Championship defenders, earning some comparisons to Wilfried Zaha.

With Christian Eriksen set to leave in 2020, it would be wise to bring in another creative player who can play out wide or centrally, and whilst he isn't a similar type of play to Eriksen, he can certainly help deal with his departure.

Mourinho is getting the best out of Dele Alli right now, another player who cut his teeth by starring in the Football League with skill and talent, and Eze could fit a similar kind of bill to the in-form midfielder.

Tottenham have missed out on Championship talents in the past that have come back to haunt them, such as David Brooks, James Maddison and Jack Grealish. With Eze previously keen on a move to Spurs, they can't let him slip through their fingers.

Seeing him join a London rival would be a huge disappointment, and Mourinho should be fighting to ensure he still wants a move to Tottenham – or risk giving Spurs something of a transfer mistake given what a huge future Eze has ahead of him.