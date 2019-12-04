Our view: Marcelino reports highlight Everton problem; Arsenal have head start

Arsenal and Everton have been linked with a move for Marcelino.

Arsenal are hunting a new manager after sacking Unai Emery last week, and a new name in the frame appears to be Marcelino.

The Gunners parted ways with Emery last Friday, and there have been a whole host of names touted for the job, with Marcelino the latest.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal have shown an interest in Marcelino, another experienced Spanish manager with history at Valencia – just like Emery.

What's interesting though is that the report states that Everton want Marcelino too, and that highlights something of a problem for the Toffees.

Everton still have Marco Silva in charge ahead of tonight's game with Liverpool, sticking with him despite a difficult run of results – though a parting could come soon.

Marcelino could be a good fit for Everton, but they have a problem, and that's that Arsenal have a head start on them having already sacked their manager.

The two clubs will have top six aspirations this season, meaning that some managers may be on the radars of both clubs, such as Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal may well have first crack at those potentially available managers, leaving Everton to play catch-up if they do, as expected, end up moving on from Silva in the near future.

Marcelino enjoyed success with Villarreal and Valencia, and even won the Copa Del Rey with the latter earlier this year before bizarrely losing his job in September.

His work with clubs of a similar size to Everton makes him a strong candidate, but lining him up as a top target may prove to be all in vain if Arsenal get there first.

Fans may already have concerns that Arsenal could get to Arteta or even Eddie Howe before Everton have even sacked Silva, and until that happens, the Toffees risk losing a top target like Marcelino to the Gunners.