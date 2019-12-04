Quick links

Brice Samba sends Twitter message to Nottingham Forest fanbase after winning Player of the Month award

Nottingham Forest's Brice Samba in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Preston North End at City Ground on August 31, 2019 in Nottingham, England.
The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper has been sensational for Sabri Lamouchi's side since his summer arrival at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba has taken to Twitter with a heartfelt message for the City Ground fanbase after being named PFA Fans’ Championship Player of the Month for November.

The Reds custodian had an impressive month last time out, helping Sabri Lamouchi's side record three wins - including against bitter rivals Derby County - and a draw in the league, whilst also keeping three clean sheets in the process.

 

 

Samba has been superb for Forest since joining the City Ground outfit from Caen in August for a reported £1.9million fee (Transfermarkt).

He was named on the bench for the Reds' first three Championship games since his arrival but soon made the number one jersey his own and, in 14 league appearances, has kept six clean sheets and conceded just 10 goals.

The 25-year-old's efforts have been crucial in the team going fourth in the table after 18 games - and with his contract taking him to 2023 (Transfermarkt), there could be plenty more to come from the stopper.

Indeed, Samba himself is also hoping that this is "just the beginning":

And plenty of Forest fans took the time to congratulate him for his heroics this season:

Up next for Forest is Friday night's Championship trip to Millwall.

