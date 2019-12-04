Nordin Amrabat comments on Spurs, West Ham-linked brother Sofyan

Tottenham and West Ham United have been linked with Sofyan Amrabat.

Few Premier League fans may be aware of Sofyan Amrabat, but he's being linked with a move to the Premier League in 2020.

Amrabat, 23, emerged in the Netherlands with Utrecht before earning a 2017 move to Feyenoord, but he struggled to nail down a starting spot.

The midfielder was again on the move in 2018 as he joined Club Brugge, before moving to Italy this past summer, penning a season-long loan deal with Verona.

Amrabat has been impressing for Verona this season, operating mostly as a box-to-box midfielder for the Italians – and he's attracted interest.

Calciomercato recently claimed that Napoli want Amrabat, but face competition from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The claims may have been shrugged off at first, but brother Nordin Amrabat – who played in the Premier League with Watford – has now shed some light on the matter.

He claims, as quoted by Gazzetta Dello Sport, that Napoli are indeed interested, adding that two Premier League teams also want his younger brother, but he's focused on Verona.

“Napoli interested in Sofyan? I talked about it with my brother's agent who confirmed the interest of some teams and I can tell you that among these is Napoli,” said Amrabat. “Some other Italian teams and a couple of English teams [want him]. Sofyan has an agent and he's focused on Verona right now,” he added.

With Napoli's interest virtually confirmed by the former Watford winger, the signs point towards those two English sides being Tottenham and West Ham.

A battle may well ensue in 2020 for Amrabat, and it seems that there is a decent chance we could see the midfielder arrive in London come the end of the season.