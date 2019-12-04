Charlie Nicholas calls on Wolves to 'stop complaining' after Nuno's criticism of December schedule

Wolverhampton Wanderers play eight games in December and the Molineux boss has criticised the workload for Wolves this month.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has hit out at Wolverhampton Wanderers following Nuno Espirito Santo's latest comments regarding the Molineux side's December schedule (Sky Sports News).

Wolves play eight games this month, including their final Europa League Group K match against Besiktas next week, and also face Manchester City and Liverpool in less than 48 hours after Christmas.

Nuno criticised the Football Association and the Premier League, being quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "It's crazy, this schedule doesn't make sense. In our case we are the team who has more competitions already and we are going to play with 45 hours between games, it's absurd."

The Molineux boss had previously also spoken of his players getting tired, such as ahead of the Leicester City season opener (Leicester Mercury) and after the Burnley game (Wolves website), but there was no sympathy from Nicholas as he looked ahead to their midweek Premier League home game with West Ham.

"They have flagged up again how many games they have been playing," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "Stop complaining please! It only gets mentioned when a team drops points or lose. It is only the start of December and they have had international breaks too. The players were not playing massive qualifying matches either because they were mainly done. The only awkward thing is the travel but still, I see no excuses."

Nicholas does, however, think Wolves will have more than enough for West Ham on the night, predicting a 2-1 win for the Old Gold and adding: "These games are unpredictable, which is why we have a mish-mash of teams that are so close together. I have never seen it this tight, you could throw a blanket over them! I expect Wolves to come through this."

Wolves triumphed in both Premier League meetings with West Ham last season - they've never defeated the East Londoners in three consecutive league games before, so could make history tonight - and are looking to remain unbeaten in 10 consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since January 1972 (Sky Sports News).