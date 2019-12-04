The Hole in the Ground ending explained

The streaming service has served up something truly chilling with this one.

The Hole in the Ground ending has had some scratching their heads, so let's get it explained, shall we!

The festive season may be in full swing, but that won't stop us from enjoying a good horror film. There have been some pretty terrific ones this year, from Ari Aster's disturbing break-up movie Midsommar to the deeply unsettling Daniel Isn't Real.

However, Netflix has also offered genre fans something to digest, including the likes of Eli, In the Tall Grass and more.

Now, it can sometimes be a little tricky with horror, as we all want something we haven't seen before, but often what we get feels recycled. This isn't always a bad thing. If it's familiar, but done very well all the same, then we're left satisfied in the end.

Let's talk The Hole in the Ground...

MMM BEER: Can you still get Lum’s hot dogs from The Irishman?

Netflix: The Hole in the Ground

The Hole in the Ground is the directorial feature debut of Lee Cronin, who has previously helmed such shorts as Wilbur & Anto, Through the Night, Billy & Chuck, Ghost Train and two episodes of the TV series The Masterplan.

As far as debuts go, this one is rather impressive.

Along with directing duties, he wrote the script alongside Stephen Shields, telling the tale of a mother swamped with doubt. Sarah (played by Seána Kerslake) and her son Chris (James Quinn Markey) are living in the Irish countryside, but she soon begins to suspect that her son is not what he seems - in fact, he may not be her son at all.

Could his curious and bizarre behaviour be linked to the sinkhole situated in the neighbouring woods?

Certainly.

YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Gerard Butler shocks with Watchmen credit

The Hole in the Ground: Let's talk the ending

As events take a turn for the worst, Sarah concludes that the boy in the house is, in fact, her son's Doppelgänger - a changeling, or a mysterious double.

It tries to kill her, but she manages to trap the creature in the basement and heads for the door. Arriving at the sinkhole, she ventures in to discover her suspicions were justified and her son is there. She rescues him and sets fire to the house with the entity inside.

Hoping all is settled, the family move to the city to begin a new life. However, when she takes a picture of her son riding his bike outside, his face in the image is blurry.

Roll credits.

A NETFLIX TRIUMPH: Meet the narrator of Broken

UK FOLLOWERS! THE HOLE IN THE GROUND is on UK Netflix! It's in my top 10 favourite movies this year! Go in blind and trust me, its excellent — AdamNeeson (@AdamNeeson) December 1, 2019

The Hole in the Ground ending explained

Firstly, it's worth confirming that the boy at the end of the film is not her son. It's not over.

"How can that be?" you may ask. Well, the false boy living in her home is an entity we cannot truly understand, and perhaps the sinkhole is a magic hat of some sorts. It's not so bizarre to conclude that more than one rabbit was pulled.

When she leaves the boy in the basement, the boy she finds in the sinkhole may just have been an extension of the being she has trapped.

SEE ALSO: Fans are desperate for Vienna Blood series 2

The fate of her real son is left uncertain in the film's departing images. What truly happened to him is left ambiguous, but after the rescue is proven to be in vain, then we are left with the feeling that he'll never be recovered, and that Sarah is still in great danger.

In other news, get to know the cast of Merry Happy Whatever.