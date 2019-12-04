Neil Lennon thinks Celtic and Rangers duo can have stellar careers just like Virgil van Dijk

The Ibrox star has been excellent this season, with the Celtic man also improving his reputation.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon thinks both Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and his own player Odsonne Edouard can go on to have stellar careers just like former Scottish football stand-out Virgil van Dijk, The Scottish Sun report.

Van Dijk is having an amazing 2019. Not only did he win the Champions League but he was also a Ballon d'Or runner-up and has helped catapult his impressive Liverpool team to the top of the Premier League.

After a £75m move to Anfield (BBC), he's become the prime example of what can be achieved following a spell in Scottish football, alongside others such as Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

For Lennon, it's the kind of career that others in Scotland should be aspiring to right now, including two of the most impressive performers so far this season.

He thinks Morelos and Edouard are already playing at an incredibly high standard.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said in a press conference this week: "Yes, Virgil has gone on to play well in England — but he was already that player when he was up here in Scotland.

"Edouard and Morelos are the same. They are already those players and they are both doing it in Europe as well.

"I think they could both potentially go on to have great careers. They are two great players. They are both different in style and bring a lot of quality to both teams."

When you consider that Morelos is scoring against teams such as Porto and Edouard is banging in cup-winning goals and helping Celtic win their Europa League group, it's a fair enough point from Lennon.

The Colombian's scoring rate this season has been outrageous, netting 25 goals in 30 appearances to date. Edouard meanwhile is an all-round attacking machine, pitching in with 13 goals and 12 assists to Celtic's campaign.

Both of them are shining examples of the quality in Scottish football right now and Lennon is right to pick them out for praise.

With the duo potentially going head-to-head at Hampden on Sunday, no doubt plenty of people from outside Scotland will be looking in on their progress.