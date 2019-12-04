'Mistake': West Ham fans slam James Tomkins' Crystal Palace move three years on

James Tomkins is flying high in the Premier League with Crystal Palace while Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United stutter.

When West Ham United sold James Tomkins to London rivals Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016, few would have predicted that that many of a claret and blue persuasion would be cursing the decision three years on.

Tomkins was a solid servant for The Hammers but £10 million, at the time, looked like a good bit of business for a defender who was far from one of the Premier League’s best (BBC).

So it’s probably more a reflection of West Ham’s ongoing defensive deficiencies, and some rather baffling recruitment, that Hammers fans everywhere are pining for a man who made almost 250 appearances in eight years at the old Upton Park.

Apart from the excellent Issa Diop, are any of the centre-backs at Manuel Pellegrini’s disposal really superior to Tomkins?

Angelo Ogbonna flits wildly between excellent and erratic, Winston Reid never seems to be fit these days and Fabian Balbuena took a torch to his own reputation in that disastrous 3-0 defeat to Burnley.

Tomkins, meanwhile, is going about his work quietly and impressively down the road at Selhurst Park. He provided the platform for a 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday night which lifts Roy Hodgson’s side, who had 10 men for most of the game, into fifth in the Premier League table.

West Ham could do with a defender as reliable as Tomkins right now.

I miss Tomkins. He was a great utility back (arguably played some of his best games at RB) that didnt make you overly nervous seeing him warm up. he was always good for a few goals too. — Bubbles&Iron (@BubblesandIron) December 4, 2019

Should of never let Tomkins go but he wanted more game time so — Billy (@Ninjawarrior4l) December 4, 2019

Tomkins is a transfer I still can’t get my head over — worledge ⚒ (@nickyboyy9) December 4, 2019

Never wanted to lose tomkins! — Bradley Cahill (@BradCahill94) December 4, 2019

Not fussed on Kouyate. Always felt Tomkins was a mistake and still do. Was versatile at the back, knew he would always put in maximum effort. Could have been very useful since he left — ViewFrom140 (@EssexJoe85) December 4, 2019

Kouyate's passing was atrocious. His touch not much better.



Tomkins on the other hand... Well that looked a poor decision to sell at the time and my mind hasn't changed. — Kyle Seeley (@kyle_seeley) December 4, 2019