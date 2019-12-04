Quick links

Mark Wilson hails Rangers' Borna Barisic turnaround

Shane Callaghan
Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borna Barisic of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers could do Celtic damage this weekend.

(L-R) Borna Barisic of Rangers FC, Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in...

Mark Wilson has paid tribute to Rangers left-back Borna Barisic and included him in his Old Firm XI ahead of this weekend's League Cup final.

Hampden Park plays host on Sunday as the Gers meet Neil Lennon's side in a bid to pick up their first major trophy since 2011.

Rangers have a number of in-form players heading into that Celtic game but one of them is the former Osijek defender.

Barisic is undeniably the light Blues' most-improved player in comparison to last season, when he struggled to justify a £2.2 million transfer fee [The Record].

 

Not only has he scored twice in all competitions this season, but he has set up six goals for red-hot striker Alfredo Morelos alone.

And the former Celtic player has named the 'quality' Croat in his combined Old Firm XI, despite being 'miles off it' once upon a time in Glasgow.

He told The Scottish Sun: "At the start of the season, he was miles off it. The free-kick at St Mirren really sparked him into life. The amount of times he gets into the final third and his quality when he gets there is spot on."

Barisic is indeed a huge threat for Steven Gerrard's side and Celtic's right-back - be it Jeremie Frimpong, Hatem Elhamed or Moritz Bauer - will have to post a brilliant performance this weekend.

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

