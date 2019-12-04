Mario Kart Tour London: How to take out three Thwomps

A guide for how to take out three Thwomps in Mario Kart Tour during its London event.

Mario Kart Tour has gone from beautiful Paris in France and a stunning Winter event to the overrated London in the comical United Kingdom. While the locale isn't all that remarkable or stunning, at least there's a bevy of new challenges such as taking out three Thwomps.

The Nintendo mobile adaptation has been a huge success thanks to receiving more downloads than both Call Of Duty Mobile and Fortnite on iOS. Not only that, but it has also been dubbed one of the best casual games of 2019 by the Google Play Store.

For those who are still contributing to the success of the game while waiting impatiently for multiplayer to finally arrive, below you'll find a straightforward guide for how to take out three Thwomps.

How to take out three Thwomps in Mario Kart Tour

You can take out three Thwomps in Mario Kart Tour by competing on Rainbow Road.

Some of the ideal drivers for the challenge are Bowser, Bowser Jr. or Dry Bowser as they each boast Bowser's Shell as a special skill which is powerful enough to take out Thwomps.

Frenzies can also be used to take out Thwomps meaning Rosalina is another ideal candidate for the course.

As well as Bowser's Shell and Frenzy, you can also use Super Horns to take out Thwomps. This means Rosalina is a particularly great driver to choose, especially if you can equip the Fare Flier glider which significantly increases your chances of getting Super Horns from item boxes.

Finally, Bullet Bills are also said to be another means for taking out Thwomps. So, if this is the route you'd rather try going down, you can use Rosalina once more but you'll want to be positioned in seventh place for the most part while equipped with either the Wario Wing or Waluigi Wing glider, or the Bullet Bill parachute.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.