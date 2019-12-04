Manuel Pellegrini provides fitness update on West Ham United's Winston Reid

Winston Reid has had a seriously difficult time with injuries at West Ham United in recent times.

Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed on West Ham United’s official website that Winston Reid is now back fit again.

Reid has had a terrible time with injury over the last two years, with the New Zealand defender barely featuring for West Ham.

However, Reid is starting to recover from his latest injury problem - and played for the club’s development side last week.

Reid now is back to full fitness, making him available for selection for West Ham again.

Unfortunately for West Ham fans that was where the good news stopped in Pellegrini’s latest fitness update.

Although Manuel Lanzini and Lukasz Fabianski are both back in light training they are some way off returning to action.

“Lukasz is working in a normal way,” Pellegrini said. “Probably he will be ready at the end of the month, but I think that we must be careful with his return and not try to bring him back before he’s absolutely ready. He’s training, not with the squad, but he’s training.

“Winston Reid played already 90 minutes so he is fit. Manuel Lanzini is running but he cannot have [physical] contact for around two or three weeks more, and all the other players are okay.”

Fabianski has been a particularly big miss for West Ham, with Pellegrini’s men struggling to cope without their usual first choice.

Roberto was brought in to replace Fabianski, but the Spaniard struggled badly, and he has now been replaced by David Martin in West Ham’s goal.

Martin managed to keep a clean-sheet with a brilliant display against Chelsea on debut, and the 33-year-old stopper now looks set to continue in net for the Hammers later this evening, when they take on Wolves.