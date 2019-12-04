Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Manuel Pellegrini provides fitness update on West Ham United's Winston Reid

John Verrall
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini and Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard talk during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Winston Reid has had a seriously difficult time with injuries at West Ham United in recent times.

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini and Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard talk during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30,...

Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed on West Ham United’s official website that Winston Reid is now back fit again.

Reid has had a terrible time with injury over the last two years, with the New Zealand defender barely featuring for West Ham.

However, Reid is starting to recover from his latest injury problem - and played for the club’s development side last week.

Reid now is back to full fitness, making him available for selection for West Ham again.

 

Unfortunately for West Ham fans that was where the good news stopped in Pellegrini’s latest fitness update.

Although Manuel Lanzini and Lukasz Fabianski are both back in light training they are some way off returning to action.

“Lukasz is working in a normal way,” Pellegrini said. “Probably he will be ready at the end of the month, but I think that we must be careful with his return and not try to bring him back before he’s absolutely ready. He’s training, not with the squad, but he’s training.

“Winston Reid played already 90 minutes so he is fit. Manuel Lanzini is running but he cannot have [physical] contact for around two or three weeks more, and all the other players are okay.”

Winston Reid of New Zealand is challenged by Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 14,...

Fabianski has been a particularly big miss for West Ham, with Pellegrini’s men struggling to cope without their usual first choice.

Roberto was brought in to replace Fabianski, but the Spaniard struggled badly, and he has now been replaced by David Martin in West Ham’s goal.

Martin managed to keep a clean-sheet with a brilliant display against Chelsea on debut, and the 33-year-old stopper now looks set to continue in net for the Hammers later this evening, when they take on Wolves.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch