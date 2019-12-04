Manchester United fans think they'll lose to Tottenham Hotspur after injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur are due to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

Manchester United fans are already fearing the worst ahead of their game with Tottenham Hotspur, as Sky Sports claim that Anthony Martial will be ruled out with injury.

Tottenham travel to United this evening on the back of three straight victories under Jose Mourinho.

United, meanwhile, have struggled in recent weeks - and have collected just one win in their last four outings.

There was already a fear around Old Trafford that Mourinho could return to Spurs and show his former side up.

And with Martial out, some United fans are in very pessimistic mood ahead of tonight’s game.

YESSSSSSS ADVANTAGE SPURSSSSS — andre (@tonymartial9i) December 3, 2019

Looks like we’re losing 3-0 rather than 3-2 then — (@UtdPee) December 3, 2019

We’re finished — Dyl (@UtdDyl) December 3, 2019

Lol how we gonna survive this. That match could get Ole sacked bruh im livid rn — Olas (@CEOlalekanOlas) December 3, 2019

Forfeit the match — Ronan McCarthy (@RMcCarthy_14) December 3, 2019

Martial makes everyone good. We are losing this. — Thomas Shelby (@Tanzannese) December 4, 2019

ok well weve lost — (っ◔◡◔)っ Ciaran (@Mystypse) December 3, 2019

With Martial out, United are likely to line-up with Marcus Rashford up-front, and it could be that youngster Mason Greenwood comes into the attack.

Greenwood has shown glimpses of quality in United’s first-team, but this would be his toughest test to date.

Spurs, meanwhile, have no such injury concerns and travel to United with almost a fully fit squad available - with the exception of Hugo Lloris and Erik Lamela.