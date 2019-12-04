Quick links

Manchester United fans think they'll lose to Tottenham Hotspur after injury blow

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (C) vies with Everton's Irish defender Seamus Coleman (R) and Everton's Portuguese midfielder André Gomes (L) during the English Premier...
Tottenham Hotspur are due to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United runs past Lee Peltier of Cardiff City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Cardiff City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2019 in...

Manchester United fans are already fearing the worst ahead of their game with Tottenham Hotspur, as Sky Sports claim that Anthony Martial will be ruled out with injury.

Tottenham travel to United this evening on the back of three straight victories under Jose Mourinho.

 

United, meanwhile, have struggled in recent weeks - and have collected just one win in their last four outings.

There was already a fear around Old Trafford that Mourinho could return to Spurs and show his former side up.

And with Martial out, some United fans are in very pessimistic mood ahead of tonight’s game.

With Martial out, United are likely to line-up with Marcus Rashford up-front, and it could be that youngster Mason Greenwood comes into the attack.

Greenwood has shown glimpses of quality in United’s first-team, but this would be his toughest test to date.

Spurs, meanwhile, have no such injury concerns and travel to United with almost a fully fit squad available - with the exception of Hugo Lloris and Erik Lamela.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

