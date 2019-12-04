Quick links

Manchester City star Fernandinho isn't giving up on title race

Dan Coombs
Manchester City's Fernandinho
Manchester City star Fernandinho is not giving up on catching Liverpool.

Manchester City's Fernandinho

He was part of the City team which beat Burnley last night, lining up in central defence.

He sent a message out after the game saying the team will fight to the end. 

His approach is different to City manager Pep Guardiola, who has been talking down his team's chances.

He tole the MEN: "For the distance we have with Liverpool it would be crazy to think about the title - we have to think about the derby, the other competitions, and take this rhythm."

 

City dropped points at the weekend against Newcastle.

The gap at present is eight points, but Liverpool can increase this to 11 if they win their game in hand against a struggling Everton side this evening.

Even at this early stage of the season, that is a very difficult number to try and make up.

Pep Guardiola the head coach

Dan Coombs

