Manchester United fans react on Twitter as Mason Greenwood starts against Tottenham Hotspur

The Manchester United prodigy is to make his first Premier League start as Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur come to Old Trafford.

A number of Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight in Mason Greenwood starting for the Red Devils in their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old is deemed one of the brightest young prospects at United and enjoyed a superb pre-season, netting against both Inter Milan and Leeds United respectively on the club's pre-season tour.

Greenwood, an England Under-21 international, has come off the bench 11 times in the league and scored his first league goal in the draw against Sheffield United, but his first league start continued to elude him.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally named the teenage prodigy in the United starting XI, replacing the injured Anthony Martial, as Jose Mourinho returns to his former club for the first time following his Spurs appointment.

Many United fans had long been urging Solskjaer to start Greenwood and, after the team news was announced, quite a few couldn't contain their excitement:

Solskjaer has made four changes to his starting XI against Tottenham as Ashley Young replaces Brandon Williams at left-back and captains the side, fit-again Scott McTominay comes in for Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard starts instead of Juan Mata (official Man Utd website).