Looking back at Pochettino's plan for Tottenham after their last Old Trafford win

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make it two wins in a row at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make it two wins in a row at Old Trafford this evening.

Spurs last game at the stadium was a 3-0 victory and after the match then manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about his plans for the year ahead.

This was at the end of August 2018, just the third game of the season.

 

He spoke about wanting to be consistent, and create something special.

Tottenham failed with one and succeeded with the other.

He told BBC Sport at the time: "It is only the start of the season and we need to be consistent. We need to be realistic but want to keep pushing and building our fitness. A lot of our players have only had three weeks training but we want to build something special."

Lucas Moura of Spurs celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on August 27, 2018 in...

Tottenham certainly did do 'something special', reaching the Champions League final.

This was two rounds further than their previous best progress in the competition, and saw them eliminate Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax along the way.

It was a special experience Tottenham fans will never forget.

Sadly for Pochettino a failure to generate consistent results in the Premier League led to his downfall.

Spurs finished well off the pace last season and a poor 2019 continued into this season, prompting his recent sacking.

Now the man in the opposite dugout that day returns to Old Trafford as his replacement.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

